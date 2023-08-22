Warriors Star Stephen Curry Claims He’s the Best Point Guard Ever

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was put on the spot. And he did not shy away from it.

“Are you the best point guard ever,” former NBA player Gilbert Arenas asked Curry on his podcast.

Curry thought for a second before answering with a definitive “Yes!”

“It’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” Curry said.

Yes, it’s Curry versus Magic.

Both have a megawatt smile and transcendent games.

Curry revolutionized the game with his out-of-this-world shooting in the era of social media. Magic’s uncanny passing and showmanship made the NBA a must-see TV in a period that became an inflection point for the once-struggling league.

Magic Johnson won five championships and three Finals MVP. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was a three-time regular-season and two-time All-Star MVP.

At 6-9, his unique skillset made him a unicorn in his era. He was a point guard trapped in a big man’s body and once famously played center in the NBA Finals as a rookie.

Curry has four championships with one NBA Finals MVP and still has a great chance to add more. He has two regular-season and one All-Star MVP.

At 6-2, Curry was underrated. Nobody expected his meteoric rise to the top, unlike Magic, who was highly touted coming into the league. But Curry’s accomplishments have been more amplified in today’s age of social media that made him a global superstar.

Both of them changed the game. Both can legitimately claim they are the best point guard ever.

It’s a subjective debate depending on who you talk to — old heads will say Magic while the younger generation will answer Curry.

“Obviously, I have to answer [myself],” Curry told Arenas, “but to your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous. So the fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place that I never thought I’d be in.”

Warriors Remain Must-See TV

Curry and the Warriors will again enter next season with the most nationally televised games with 41, including 12 on NBA TV.

Their Western Conference rivals Lakers, came in a close second with 40 games on national TV. The new-look Phoenix Suns with their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have 37, two above the Boston Celtics (35), with the defending champion Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks next with 30 each.

The Warriors will open their season against the Suns at Chase Center on October 24 in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Chris Paul Picks MSG as His Favorite NBA Arena

The Warriors fans will have something to prove to their new addition.

The Chase Center isn’t on Chris Paul‘s top of his favorite NBA arenas.

“My favorite arena environment-wise is the Garden — the Madison Square Garden,” Paul said on the “Sloane Knows” podcast. There’s nothing like it. Madison Square Garden is so dope because the energy in there is obviously, you’re in the mecca, but they really appreciate good basketball.”

Paul joins the Warriors, with the hopes of helping stabilize the team, especially during the non-Curry minutes, in their pursuit of extending their title window.