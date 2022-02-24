bet on the warriors risk free this week

The Golden State Warriors head to Portland to meet the Trail Blazers in the Moda Center on Thursday night.

Despite dropping four of their five past games, the Warriors are favored. And if you’re looking to get into the online sports betting scene to place a wager on the game, FanDuel Sportsbook has a risk-free bet promotion for new users up to $1,000.

Get a FanDuel Sportsbook account

If you’re a first-time bettor with FanDuel, a partner of Heavy, simply create an account and place a real-money wager on any sporting event. If your bet doesn’t win, your account will be issued site credit in the amount of your wager up to $1,000.

Here’s how to get in on the action:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

3) Place a real-money wager on any sporting event you’d like.

4) Enjoy the game.

Claim this offer

This offer is for new users making their first bet on FanDuel Sportsbook only.

You don’t have to place your wager on the Warriors-Blazers game as you can choose any bet the site offers, including spreads, totals, props, teasers, and more.

But while we’re talking about the Golden State-Portland showdown, let’s take a look at the most recent betting odds and trends.

Warriors-Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Warriors -9.5

Moneyline: Warriors -405 & Trail Blazers +320

Over/Under: 223.5

The Warriors are 42-17 straight up (SU) on the season and 16-11 in away games, while the Trail Blazers are 25-34 with a 16-16 mark at Moda Center. Golden State is 36-11 as a favorite; Portland 11-23 as an underdog.

Golden State has a 29-26-4 record against the spread (ATS) and 12-13-2 on the road. Portland is 25-34 ATS overall and 15-17 at home.

When it comes to the over/under (O/U), the Warriors are 24-33-2 overall (11-16 away) and the Blazers are 29-30 on the season (14-18 at home).

The Warriors have won both meetings with the Trail Blazers this season. Both wins came at home with Golden State claiming 118-103 and 104-94 victories.

Get a FanDuel Sportsbook account

Warriors-Trail Blazers Recent Betting Trends

Betting trends provided by Odds Shark

Warriors Trends

Warriors are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of Golden State’s past 5 games

Warriors are 1-4 straight up (SU) in their past 5 games

Warriors are 8-4 in their past 12 games vs. Blazers

Celtics are 5-0 SU in their past 5 road games

Trail Blazers Trends

Blazers are 5-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of Portland’s past 9 games

Blazers are 4-1 SU in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of Portland’s past 5 games vs. Warriors

Total has gone UNDER in 8 of Portland’s past 10 home games

Warriors-Trail Blazers Head-to-Head

Stats provided by Odds Shark

Over the past 10 games:

Warriors hold a 6-4 SU advantage

Warriors are 5-4-1 ATS; Blazers 4-5-1

Over the past 3 games:

Warriors hold a 2-1 SU advantage

Warriors are 1-2 ATS; Blazers 2-1

Bet the Warriors on FanDuel Sportsbook

What States is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal?

While many states are pushing to legalize online sports betting, currently there are only 14 states where FanDuel Sportsbook has launched.

So you must be present in one of the following to place an online wager: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

You also must be at least 21 years old to participate.