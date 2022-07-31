Warriors Past & Present Sound Off on Passing of Hoops Icon, Oakland Native

More than 50 years before LeBron James stole a championship from the Golden State Warriors in 2016, another GOAT candidate shut down the Dubs to win the NBA Finals. Namely, big man Bill Russell, who led the Boston Celtics to a 4-1 series victory over the San Francisco Warriors in 1964.

That was just a brief moment in time, though, for Russell, who was one of the winningest athletes in American sports history and, more importantly, a champion for change, equality and social justice.

While his light will never truly be extinguished, Russell’s incredible life has come to an end. Per an announcement on his official Twitter account, the Hall of Fame center passed away on Sunday with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. He was 88 years old.

Following his death, Warriors past and present used social media to offer their condolences to Russell’s family, share their memories of the iconic hooper and recognize his incredible legacy.

Dub Nation Salutes the Legendary Russell

Warriors star Stephen Curry took to Instagram to acknowledge Russell and all he stood for, posting a picture of the two of them together and writing, “Trailblazer. Icon. Greatest Champ in basketball. Made the world on and off the court a better place. Thank you and rest easy! 11″

Steph was far from the only one to offer words about Russell’s passing, though.

“So sad to lose a friend, broadcasting partner and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. RIP Bill Russell,” wrote Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

“Bill Russell,” tweeted former Dubs guard Baron Davis. “You are loved, appreciated, honored, true pioneer, the greatest overall for all you stood for. Stood against and the doors that now fly open for us [as] a result of your Journey. May God Bless your family. And may the angels rejoice!!! thank you Legend”

“RIP to the great Bill Russell” added big man Mo Speights.

“R.I.P. to the Legend,” added Warriors player-turned-exec Shaun Livingston. “A pioneer to generations!”

Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr put out the following video message via the team-operated Twitter page:

Steve Kerr on the life and legacy of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/5nT5kiFI3r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2022

Russell’s Formative Years Came in the Bay Area

While Russell will always be known as the pride of Beantown after leading the Celtics to 11 championships in 13 years, the icon had incredible ties to the Bay Area.

He may have been born in Monroe, Louisiana in 1934, but Russell moved with his family to Oakland eight years later. It was there that he would attend McClymonds High School, winning two state championships along the way. He then spent three years at the University of San Francisco, leading the Dons to two NCAA titles and averaging 20.7 points and 20.3 rebounds per contest.

