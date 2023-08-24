Warriors Interested in 6-Time NBA All-Star for More Size: Report

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams interested in adding six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin, according to Sam Amico of the Amico Hoops.

The Warriors need size, with two roster spots still available.

“It is believed the 76ers and Warriors are among some of the other teams interested in Griffin, as may be the Clippers, the team with which Griffin’s career began,” Amico wrote on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Griffin signed a veteran minimum contract with the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals nemesis, Boston Celtics, last season. Five years removed from his All-Star appearance, the 6-foot-9 Griffin was a shell of his old self in the previous two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Celtics.

The 15-year NBA veteran appeared in 41 games last season with the Celtics, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34.8% from the 3-point distance.

But he stepped up in 16 spot starts, posting 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field and 38.8% from distance.

The Warriors only have Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric in their big-man rotation, with rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis expected to spend most of his time with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on August 7 that “the Celtics have interest in re-signing Griffin.”

However, Griffin is unsure of returning to Boston due to the long distance from his family on the west coast.

If they sign Griffin, he will be reunited with his former Clippers’ pick-and-roll partner Chris Paul.

Chris Paul Predicted to Win 6th Man of the Year

From a starter to a Sixth Man of the Year winner.

That is ESPN’s panel of experts’ prediction of how Paul’s career would turn with the Warriors next season.

The 12-time All-Star point guard earned 42 points (26.9% of first-place votes), with Los Angeles Lakers’ breakout star Austin Reeves a distant second with 30 points (15.4%).

Paul arrives in Golden State with the Warriors firmly entrenched with a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, who claimed he’s the best point guard ever, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Looney.

Starting the 6-foot Paul and the 6-foot-2 Curry would put the Warriors at a massive size disadvantage against the bigger backcourts in the league.

Michael Jordan Disputes Stephen Curry’s Claim as Best Point Guard Ever

ESPN’s “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith revealed that Michael Jordan texted him early Wednesday to give his take on the Curry-Magic Johnson debate.

“I have to read you a text that I received this morning at 5:54 a.m.,” Smith said on the Wednesday episode of the “First Take” before he read the message.

“Good morning, sir. Although [the] greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” the text read.

If Curry made the 3-point shot so popular, Jordan argued that Johnson did that with the “triple-double” stats.

“We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time, I know you get the point,” the text to Smith continued. “By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”