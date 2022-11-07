Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends 8x All-Star Center to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could use some help in the frontcourt, and one analyst believes a Pacific Division rival could come through to help them find it.

The Warriors watched veteran Otto Porter Jr. leave in free agency last offseason and have looked to replace him by elevating third-year center James Wiseman, but it has been a bumpy road so far. Wiseman has struggled at times in spelling starting center Kevon Looney, contributing to the team’s 3-7 start.

Bill Simmons believes the Warriors could have the chance to grab an eight-time All-Star big man. Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the NBA analyst suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could be willing to trade Anthony Davis, and Golden State might be a top candidate to land him.

Lakers Looking to Deal AD?

Simmons reported that the Lakers could be looking for a fresh start, considering a move to trade away Davis while he can still fetch a good return.

“There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said, adding that the Lakers could be looking to move in a new direction after the trade for Russell Westbrook failed to help turn them into a contender again.

Appearing on the podcast with Simmons, analyst Kevin O’Connor said Davis could very well land on the trade block, but only if the Lakers can get a proper return. O’Connor noted that it could make sense for the Lakers reset around LeBron James with draft picks and cap space to build a contending team.

“There’s definitely a logic to trading him, it’s just a matter of what are your priorities if you’re the Lakers?” O’Connor said. “Are your intentions to trade him and then try to recalibrate around LeBron James over the next two to three years? Are you willing to risk [James] saying, ‘You know, screw this, trade me.’ ”

Simmons suggested the Warriors could be the most logical trade partner for the Lakers, along with the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

Warriors Sending Young Stars

If the Warriors were to try landing Davis, draft picks alone would likely not be enough. As SI.com noted, the Warriors have a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and another first-rounder in 2025, which may not be enough to match other teams looking to trade for Davis.

In the past, Simmons has suggested that the Warriors could send some of their talented young players to the Lakers in exchange for Davis. In a March 7 appearance on The Lowe Post, Simmons suggested three key Warriors players who might be included.

“This does nothing for LeBron [James], but I think the Lakers would at least have to have a meeting,” he said. “What if it’s just [Andrew] Wiggins, [Jonathan] Kuminga and [Moses] Moody for Davis.”

Jonathan Kuminga,will be promoted into the Warriors’ regular rotation. Here’s a look at the challenge that awaits him.

That trade may not be on the table anymore, as the Warriors locked down Wiggins with a four-year, $109-million contract extension. Moody and Kuminga could still be included, though their trade value would likely not be the same since Simmons first made the suggestion in March. While Moody has worked his way into the regular rotation, Kuminga has seen a dropoff, averaging just 4.9 points in 14.7 minutes per game.