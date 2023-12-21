Warriors ‘Blockbuster’ Proposal Adds All-Star Center, All-Defense PG

We still have a little less than two months to go before deadline, but there has been no shortage of Warriors trade rumors in the meantime. Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been and will continue to be a busy guy. With a team that features high expectations, cap-friendly stars (namely Chris Paul), some young prospects and a pair of first-rounders available to be traded, his Warriors make sense as a team that will be active in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report recently offered up a Warriors “blockbuster” that should be made, “ASAP,” according to the article headline.

At this time of year, when there is a lot more chatter about trades than there is actual trading, ASAP means sometime in late January. But let’s not quibble.

The deal that B/R is proposing is, no doubt, a blockbuster, with the Bulls — a team many around the NBA are watching for a potential everything-must-go trade mode. The only question is whether it makes sense for the Warriors.

Here’s the proposal.

Warriors receive: Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso

Bulls receive: Chris Paul, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick

Finances Could Temper Warriors Trade Rumors

Financially, the deal fits. Vucevic and Caruso combine to make around $29 million, and Paul is slated to make $30.8 million this season. But the problem for the Warriors is that Paul’s contract is not guaranteed for next year, and the team can be relieved of his salary after this year. That was one of the attractions in dealing Jordan Poole away for Paul—there was financial flexibility coming, in an era when that will matter more as the NBA’s luxury-tax rules toughen up.

But Vucevic is owed $20 million in 2024-25, and $21.5 million the following year. Caruso is owed $9.9 million for next season. Should the Warriors sign Klay Thompson to a new contract, the Warriors, they’d be right back over the luxury tax next year, and likely well over the ominous “second apron” that fully comes online next season.

The Warriors have shown they are willing to spend when championships are on the line. The problem is, NBA rules are changing so that the will to spend won’t matter quite as much, much like in the NFL. It’s not quite a hard cap in the NBA, but it is close, and it could leave the Warriors unable to make a move that adds money and years onto the payroll.

Chris Paul Would Be a Loss

There is some sense with this Warriors trade rumor in terms of fit. Vucevic is not a great rim protector and is not agile enough to fully play the Warriors’ style. But he is a big body who can eat up space in the paint. Offensively, he can score from the inside out, and he averages 3.5 assists in his last seven seasons.

Coupled with the reputation of Caruso as a dogged defender, the Warriors could benefit. The cost would be high — Chris Paul (8.5 points, 7.6 assists) has played well and the two draft picks would leave Golden State without a first-rounder to trade.

But things are urgent for the 13-14 Dubs.

“For the Warriors, a team in desperate need of size and rebounding, Vučević makes more sense than he does for the Bulls. His passing ability could also be reminiscent of what Andrew Bogut once provided near the height of the dynasty,” B/R’s Andy Bailey wrote.

“His presence on the roster would create some new defensive challenges, but getting Caruso would offset that. He’s one of the best guard defenders in the NBA, and his willingness to pass and move without the ball would make him a natural fit on the other end.”