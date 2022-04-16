Warriors Blossoming Star Shows Similar Star Tendencies as Future HOF Teammates

The Golden State Warriors have been the model franchise that so many teams could only dream about. Superstars with that are super low maintenance and easygoing as can be.

Like Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are stars, but they allow coaches to lecture them and hold them accountable in front of others. When teammates see this, they realize no player gets special treatment and everyone falls in line.

As previously reported, one Warriors source told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that Thompson would not mind if he was benched for teammate Jordan Poole, if he struggles with his shot.

How often are players of Thompson’s caliber willing to take a back seat to teammates when they aren’t having the best night? Just look at the situation between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers.

Thompson said it best when describing the pecking order offensively after practice on April 14.

“Who cares who leads the team in scoring?” Thompson said. “Who cares who makes the most 3s? At the end of the season and years down the line, all that matters is who won or not. Even for me, I led the playoffs in points one season, but that season ended up being the hardest because we blew a 3-1 lead, only time in NBA history in the finals. That’s a good example of individual stats are overrated. Let’s do it collectively.”

Warriors Teammates Rave About Jordan Poole’s Coach-ability

Like Thompson, Curry is similar in this way. Both do not have the egos that most superstars around the league possess. Like generational talents, Curry and Thompson are rare in this aspect in terms of low maintenance.

This has seemed to trickle down to their younger players. Jordan Poole is only in his third year with the Warriors, but Kevon Looney talks about how Poole has been asking questions about the postseason ever since he came into the league two years ago.

Poole has raised his game to a level, where people really can see all-star potential with the young exciting guard. Regardless of how great he is playing, he has managed to stay even keeled, getting advice and counsel for coaches and teammates to help improve his game even further.

“He’s been playing all year and they’ve been on him,” Looney says after practice April 15. “For a guy who averaged 20 points a game, they hold him accountable like he’s one of the last guys on the bench. He allows people to coach him, so I think he’ll be ready.”

Kerr and Poole chatting 1-on-1 during Warriors practice pic.twitter.com/AfICfCs7dN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2022

Jordan Poole Is More Than Ready for His Playoff Debut

With how coachable and even-keeled Poole is, does anyone really think he cares too much if he’s going to start or come off the bench?

Head coach Steve Kerr said during practice that regardless if Poole will start or not, he’s going to get a heavy dose of minutes.

“As long as I’m out there being able to make an impact, help our team win and lead us as far as we can go, I’m excited for it,” Poole says after practice April 15. “Whatever opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready to step up.”

Steph Curry is listed as probable for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, so Poole probably will start the game from the bench. Regardless, do not be surprised if Poole finishes the game with 35+ minutes and part of the closing lineup in crunch time.

“It’s truly amazing, especially as a young guy,” Poole says with pride. “That’s what you want, to have the guys who are established, who have been through so much, trust that you can make the right plays and put our team in a situation to win. It’s awesome to know they have that trust in me.”