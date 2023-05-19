While almost all of the Golden State Warriors‘ key players are under team control for the 2023-24 campaign — Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo have player options — the club feels destined for a shakeup after falling short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.

Alas, it’s currently unclear who would be doing the shaking up, as team president and GM Bob Myers’ own contract is set to expire next month. And, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the two sides “have had no substantial contract extension talks in months.”

Per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, though, the belief around the NBA is that Dubs owner Joe Lacob could pay a hefty sum to keep the architect of Golden State’s dynastic era with the franchise.

“Six weeks still remain until Myers’ contract expires June 30, affording plenty of wiggle room for the Warriors and Myers to eventually come to an agreement, which league personnel are expecting to surpass $10 million in annual salary, should Golden State’s general manager ultimately wish to remain with the club,” wrote Fischer.

If No Agreement With Bob Myers Is Reached, Former Exec Says Warriors Are Set Up Well for Next Phase

Play

Video Video related to warriors could break the bank to keep bob myers as team president: report 2023-05-19T14:46:07-04:00

After more than 12 years in the Warriors’ front office — 11 of which were spent as the team’s top decision-maker — and four championship wins, the idea that Myers’ run could be nearing its end is almost unfathomable.

If Myers does decide that it’s time to do something else, though, ESPN’s NBA front office insider, Bobby Marks — himself a former exec — is of the opinion that the Warriors are built to withstand the blow.

“There’s a good infrastructure, I think, in place if he does leave,” Marks told 95.7 The Game’s Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on Thursday.

Marks opined, as others have, that Mike Dunleavy Jr. would likely be promoted to the top basketball ops spot in the event that Myers leaves.

A veteran of 15 years in the league as a player — the first five of which were spent in the Bay — Dunleavy returned to the Warriors as a scout in 2018 and was promoted to assistant GM the following year.

Head Coach Steve Kerr’s Contract Is Coming Up Soon

Myers isn’t the only key piece of the Warriors’ leadership structure with an uncertain future. For his part, head coach Steve Kerr is entering the final year of his own pact with the club. As Kerr sees it, however, Myers is the top priority.

“Our organization has a lot to sort through this summer,” Kerr said Tuesday, as relayed by The Athletic. “My contract situation is not, nor should it be, at the top of the list. Right now Bob’s contract situation is No. 1 because that influences a lot of the player decisions that have to be made, contracts, draft, free agency.

“We will get to my stuff whenever that happens and I’m in no rush for that.”

Kerr was hired by the Dubs in 2014 and, since then, has amassed a record of 473-238 with a postseason mark of 99-41. His regular-season winning percentage of 66.5 currently ranks as the No. 5 mark all-time (minimum 150 games coaches). Meanwhile, his four titles rank sixth.