Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Could Be Recruited Away by West Rival

The coaching carousel is already spinning in the NBA with six teams either looking for or having already hired new play-callers for next season. And while Steve Kerr is locked in with the Golden State Warriors (for another year, at least), the club could still end up with another huge vacancy in its leadership structure.

After 12 years, six Finals runs and four championships with the franchise, team president Bob Myers is entering the final month of his Warriors contract with no extension in place.

Should he chose to call it a day in the Bay, there’s a thought that Myers’ next move will be to take some much-needed R&R with his wife and three daughters, or maybe devote more time and energy to his podcast, Lead By Example, which launched in January.

However, some among the Dub Nation citizenry are also afraid that he could seek a fresh start with a new franchise. To that end, there may just be an opening in a rival organization; one that boasts a playoff-ready roster and a desirable locale in Southern Californa.

LA Clippers’ Front Office Departure Adds to Fears About a Bob Myers-Warriors Split

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger has reached an agreement to become the next president of Monumental Basketball.

In other words, he’s going to be the top decision-maker for the Washington Wizards, as well as the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and G League’s Capital City Go-Go.

Winger’s Hollywood exit leaves a significant hole in the Clippers’ front office structure, even as team president Lawrence Frank remains in the mix. Fans and pundits alike have already begun talking about Myers potentially filling said hole and perhaps taking the leadership baton from Frank in the process.

For his part, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson wrote that the Clippers “might pose the biggest threat if [Myers] decides to continue his GM responsibilities with a new team.”

Opined ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel: “The biggest question in the league now becomes if Bob Myers will jump ship from the Warriors and go to the Clippers. If there is one thing that is apparent, it is that [Clippers owner] Steve Ballmer will meet any price he wants.”

If Myers Does Stay in the GM Game (With the Warriors or Another Team), He’s Getting Paid

At this point in his career, it’s probably safe to say that Myers is in a position to make the right decision for himself and his family regardless of whether he’ll forfeit a monster payday in the process. Make no mistake, though — if he decides to stay in the front office game, that payday is definitely coming.

Per a report from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer earlier this month, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is ready to shell out some major dough to keep Myers in the Bay Area.

“Six weeks still remain until Myers’ contract expires June 30, affording plenty of wiggle room for the Warriors and Myers to eventually come to an agreement, which league personnel are expecting to surpass $10 million in annual salary,” wrote Fischer.

Meanwhile, Ballmer is far from the only NBA owner with an ability to throw eye-popping sums at the Dubs architect.