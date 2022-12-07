GM Says Warriors’ Lowest Moment Provided ‘Perfect Opportunity’

Despite their struggles this season, the Golden State Warriors have churned out an impressive decade of excellence. They have won four championships in the last eight seasons thanks to the help of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Not many teams throughout league history have been able to consistently win the way they have, and according to GM Bob Myers, their lowest moment – losing Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Championship – helped propel them to where they are now.

“To take another angle at it, I’d say find people you can lose with,” Myers explained in an interview with GQ Magazine. “When we lost in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at home, I met with Steve [Kerr] that night after the loss, and everybody else the next day. So we’re 12 hours removed from a Game 7 loss at home — in Steve’s case, 10 minutes removed. It was the perfect opportunity for people to blame other people, because it was just me in the room. But nobody did that. If you can lose with somebody, you can certainly win with them. You can win with pretty much anybody. It’s hard to lose with people, because you really find out the worst side of them.”

"In basketball, you’ve got to be careful not to become a day trader." —Bob Myers https://t.co/A9kZf5mGoI — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) December 5, 2022

Curry, Thompson, and Green have had plenty of help throughout the years. From Kevin Durant to Andre Iguodala to Kevon Looney, there have been lots of players employed to help them on their title runs. But despite that, the three stars have been the core pieces leading the way.

The Warriors have consistently checked their egos at the food over the years, and it’s helped them win championship after championship.

Myers Praises Warriors Core Group

The GM went on to praise his star players and star coach even more. He said that their mindsets are already in the perfect place, and it made his job a whole lot easier.

“In sports, we talk a lot about winning, competing,” Myers stated. “The truth is that to subscribe to those things, and to chase them requires a lot of sacrifice, a lot of failure, a lot of work, a lot of unselfish acts. I can’t make somebody care about winning more than they already do.”

Steph Curry, Canon Curry and Bob Myers are checking the game out! pic.twitter.com/qTk6tThZmR — GSWdelivery (@GSWdelivery) July 3, 2022

He also said that the reason behind their success is the collective mindset among the players and coaches – to put winning first.

“Recently, I was thinking about – why has Steve won nine rings? Why have Draymond, Steph, Klay won championships? They’re all very different guys,” Myers said. “What is the common denominator for them? This is going to sound pretty mundane, but they all have winning first in their order of importance. If you take somebody that really wants to win, and is very competitive — and of course don’t overlook the talent component — you’ve got a pretty good shot at something special.”

Kerr Discusses Durant and Curry

While Myers spoke to the importance of a collective mindset, Kerr recently talked about the differences between Durant and Curry. He said that while Durant may be the most talented player in the world, Curry’s had a much bigger impact on the Warriors.

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr said in an interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated. “His frame, his size – 6’11” – his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively. But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up. We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions.”