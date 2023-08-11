Bob Myers Finalizing New Job After Warriors Exit: Report

Former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers is nearing a deal to join ESPN, The New York Post reported.

The deal is for Myers to join ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” as an analyst.

Myers resigned from his dual role as the Warriors’ general manager and president of basketball operations in May after delivering four championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) to the Warriors, easily the most successful era in franchise history.

In an emotional press conference to announce his decision to step down, Myers said he was no longer in a position to give his full commitment to the Warriors.

“The bottom line is this job, the one I’m in – I would say this for any professional General Manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, one-thousand percent. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. So that’s the answer to the question of why. I can’t do that to our players, I can’t do that to Joe, Peter, really I can’t do it to myself. And that’s the question I’ve been wrestling with,” Myers said in May.

The former player agent hosted a podcast, “Lead By Example,” last season that prepared him for a TV gig.

ESPN is in the midst of revamping the “NBA Countdown” after replacing Mike Greenberg, the show’s main host for the last two years, with rising star Malika Andrews and letting go of former NBA player Jalen Rose, who was among the casualty of the network’s latest round of layoffs, per The New York Post.

Warriors Announce Promotions and Additions

The Warriors have reorganized since Myers stepped down. Mike Dunleavy, Jr. succeeded Myers as the team’s new general manager.

On Wednesday, they also announced that Kent Lacob, son of owner Joe Lacob, had been promoted to vice president of basketball development. Also promoted were Onsi Saleh to vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel; Pabail Sidhu to vice president of basketball analytics and innovation; Nanea McGuigan to senior director of basketball administration and player programs; Ryan Atkinson to director of basketball development.

They have also added former NBA player and Denver Nuggets assistant coach Chuck Hayes as director of basketball operations and Tatiana Lampley as basketball operations coordinator.

Steve Kerr’s son, Nick, was also promoted to the head coach of Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League team. Nick Kerr’s predecessor Seth Cooper was promoted to director of player development along with David Faotoki, who will continue to oversee the Santa Cruz Warriors basketball operations.

The Warriors have also promoted Klint Carlson to player development coach and video coordinator and hired Everett Dayton as video coordinator for player development.

Warriors GM Optimistic of Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr’s Extensions

New Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is optimistic of the looming extension contract talks with two of their key members, coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson, who are both entering the final year of their current deals.

“High priority level in terms of getting those guys done,” Dunleavy said on the Dubs Talk podcast this week. “We’ll see. Obviously, there’s always a financial component and (whether) guys want to be here and all that. But, you know, we greatly value them and hope we can work things out.”

“I don’t give a whole lot in terms of what goes on between the walls of Chase Center,” Kerr added. “But we’ve had good conversations. We’ll continue to do that. I’m optimistic that we can work things out with both of those guys.”