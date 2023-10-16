Ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers Gets Real on Stephen Curry-Magic Johnson Debate

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers is obviously biased toward Stephen Curry when Heavy Sports asked him about the raging debate on who’s the NBA’s greatest point guard.

“What do you think I’m gonna say? I mean Curry. He’s like my… I can never go against Curry,” Myers said in jest on a Zoom Call with reporters on Monday. “If you say who’s the best center, I’m gonna say Curry. I was fortunate to work with him for as long as I did.”

Turning serious, Myers answered with Solomonic wisdom, avoiding offending Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

“And so I would say this if you want a real answer, both changed the game and made people feel different about basketball,” Myers said. “And that’s why they both should be celebrated equally in a huge, huge way because they made you think differently about the game of basketball.”

“They reshaped the game, both of them, in their own very different ways. And so, I don’t want to demean one and celebrate the other. If you’re a basketball fan, you know how you felt watching Magic. You know how you feel watching Curry. And just that feeling those kinds of players give you, it’s just hard to quantify.”

Myers joined ESPN after stepping down from his Warriors post last summer. The two-time NBA Executive of the Year winner made his television debut Sunday night during the NBA countdown pregame. He is set to make his game coverage debut on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets preseason game at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Stephen Curry Believes He’s the Greatest Point Guard

The debate started in August when former NBA player Gilbert Arenas asked Curry on his podcast: “Are you the best point guard ever?

Curry thought for a second before answering with a definitive “Yes!”

“It’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?”

.@StephenCurry30 SAID HE’S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. 👀🔥 HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 21, 2023

The debate raged on that even Michael Jordan had to chime in.

“Good morning, sir. Although [the] greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on the greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” Jordan’s text to ESPN’s First Take host Stephen A. Smith read.

“We can go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time, I know you get the point,” the text to Smith continued. “By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

Magic’s Response

In September, Magic Johnson responded to Curry’s claim in an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb.

“Does the numbers say that, Zach?” Johnson’s retort to CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb on his show.

“If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he’s the best.”

“I’m just saying, if he got more than all those things, he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t,” he added.