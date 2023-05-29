Warriors President ‘Poised to Walk Away,’ Veteran Reporter Says

The 2023 NBA Finals have yet to tip off but the Golden State Warriors are in full-on offseason mode. The team has already brought multiple prospects in for predraft workouts and is undoubtedly breaking down contingency plans in the event that Draymond Green doesn’t exercise his player option for 2023-24, too (among other things).

However, the top line item on the Warriors’ summer agenda is arguably the contract situation of team president and GM Bob Myers.

With just over a month remaining until his current deal ends — and no extension in place — the club and the Dub Nation citizenry are both faced with the very real possibility that Myers’ run may be reaching its end.

For his part, longtime league insider Marc Stein just made a prediction about what Myers will do. And for fans banking on owner Joe Lacob to keep the band together, it’s not the sort of prediction they’ll want to hear.

Stein: Warriors President Bob Myers Likely to Walk Away

Stein issued his proclamation about Myers’ future in the May 29 issue of his Substack newsletter. As the hoops scribe sees it, the 48-year-old could announce his decision to step down from his role as the Warriors’ chief decision-maker as early as this week.

“It’s believed that Myers doesn’t want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public,” Stein wrote.

“We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team. My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table.

“As we’ve covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn’t be exiting over money. It’s because he wants a break.”

Myers has been part of Golden State’s front office since 2011 when he joined the franchise as assistant GM. He was promoted to GM just a year later and, alongside head coach Steve Kerr (who he himself hired), he has shaped the Warriors’ dynasty with his maneuvering.

Earlier this month, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the agent-turned-exec could get a deal worth as much as $10 million per annum to remain at the helm of the Dubs.

Steve Kerr Has Made It Known That He Wants Myers Back

Kerr can be counted among those hoping that Myers and the Warriors come to some kind of resolution in their contract discussions. As the team’s play-caller sees it, Myers’ contributions go well beyond the nuts and bolts of making personnel decisions.

“I can tell you without a doubt everybody wants him back,” Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami in March. “Bob is amazing at his job. His job goes so much further than just drafting or signing players or trading for players. It’s the overall management of the organization.

“The way he helps me navigate the season through his communication with our players is so valuable for me.”