Bob Myers Issues Decisive Statement on Warriors Future

“It’s just time,” is what now-former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski in regard’s to his decision to move on from his role with the organization.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships — is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. pic.twitter.com/r9nkqFOETw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2023

Wojnorowski broke the story on May 30, after weeks of build up and rumors of Myers’ potential exit.

“Golden State’s Bob Myers, a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships with the Warriors, is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday,” Wojnorowski reported.

Myers is unsure of his next move, according to the report. The 48-year-old reportedly turned down multiple offers to remain with the Warriors, that would’ve made him one of the highest paid executives in the association.

Wojnorowski highlighted one of Myers’s strongest attributes, his ability to build strong relationships.

“In his dozen years with the Warriors, Myers, who grew up in the Bay Area as a fan of the franchise and went on to play basketball at UCLA, built a Hall of Fame resume,” Woj wrote. “He enjoyed strong working and personal relationships with the key members of the Warriors’ dynasty — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr. He let each of them know in recent days that there was a real possibility of him stepping away from the job, sources said.”

Myers is expected to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Kirk Lacob, Mike Dunleavey Jr. Expect to Take Prominent Roles with Warriors

With the architect of four NBA championship teams walking out the door, Golden State seemingly has a plan in place to fill his shoes, or at least try.

Wojnorowski’s report included details of how the organization’s leadership will look. Kirk Lacob, current executive vice president of basketball operations, and son of Joe Lacob, the team’s owner, as well as vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavey Jr., will both take on more prominent roles with the Warriors.

Bob Myers’ Departure Could Change Klay Thompson’s Future with Warriors

Myers’ decision to step down comes at a crucial time for the Dubs. The futures of both Thompson and Green hang in the balance, with Green’s contract including a player option, and Thompson being due for an extension.

Thompson’s situation is the one to keep an eye on.

If the 33-year-old does ink another deal to remain with the Warriors, he’s expected to take a paycut, according to a May 12 report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

“Thompson is extension eligible this summer,” the two wrote. “He’s making $43.2 million on the final year of his deal next season. If he’s to extend with the Warriors this summer, the expectation is he’d have to accept a paycut, as Andrew Wiggins did last summer.”

The importance of Thompson’s potential paycut comes from the new CBA, where higher-spending teams see significant penalties for shelling out cash. It may be harder to keep the core together if Golden State’s No. 11 doesn’t want to take a hometown discount, which would’ve come easier with Myers doing the negotiating.

“But nobody has the equity or established relationships with the players quite like Myers,” the report continued. “If he’s gone, nobody can replicate the delicate but powerful chord he can strike with Curry, Green and Thompson, a vital quality when the dialogue turns to negotiations about contracts and roster choices and value for a lucrative franchise brand the players mostly built.”