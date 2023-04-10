Bob Myers Warriors Exit Could Result in Steve Kerr Change: Source

With the NBA playoffs set to kickoff on April 15, excitement is starting to build around the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs enter the postseason as winners in 8-of-their-last-10 games, ready for a date with the Sacramento Kings.

Looking even further ahead to the offseason, Golden State could be looking at a bit of a shake up. General manager Bob Myers’ contract is set to expire, and there have been rumblings that his days in the Bay Area may be finished.

A potential exit from the team’s longtime GM could see head coach Steve Kerr become upset. The two have grown close over the years and it wouldn’t be the best look for the Warriors to just let Myers go.

Steve Kerr Could Seek Front Office Power with Warriors

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney recently spoke with an anonymous Western Conference general manager who said that Kerr likely wouldn’t “like it much if Myers were to leave.”

“I don’t think he’d like it much if Myers were to leave but I don’t think it would affect him too much in terms of how he approaches things,” the source said. “He is happy there by all accounts, he has a good relationship with everyone involved and I don’t think he wants to see someone else come in and coach Steph Curry for the last years of his time in the NBA. Curry and him have a very good relationship and I think that appeals to Steve a lot. So I think it is mostly positive news for the Warriors no matter what happens with all the other moving parts.”

Deveney’s source went on to say that Kerr could begin to leverage for more say in the front office if Myers winds up calling it quits.

“They will pay him, money won’t be the issue. But if Myers leave and the team puts Joe Lacob’s son (Kirk) in charge, I think you’ll see Steve Kerr looking to make sure he has more say in the front office. He has some leverage because his contract is up in two years.”

Steve Kerr Discusses Klay Thompson’s Historic Day in Warriors Win

Kerr certainly seems to be in good spirts at the moment. He was excited about his team’s big win to close the season against the Portland Trail Blazers, and even more pumped for Klay Thompson, who became just the third player in league history to knock down over 300 threes in a season.

Klay Thompson, who leads the NBA in 3-point field goals this season, is now the third player in NBA history to hit 300 threes in a single season (Stephen Curry four times, James Harden once). Thompson's 300 threes are the sixth-most ever in a single season. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 9, 2023

After the final buzzer, the head coach shared a funny anecdote with the press about his pregame chat with Thompson.

“Yeah I pulled Klay aside two minutes before the game and I said ‘I know you’re five [threes] away, but just let it happen. You don’t need to chase anything, especially early in the game. Just get off the ball and let it happen in the flow,’” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s like ‘okay, no problem coach.’ And then he made five threes in the first five minutes. So, that’s Klay. But, they were really good shots, that was the main thing. Even though he went out launching, they were great shots. It wasn’t like he was taking bad ones. It was really good for him to get that mark. I told him after the game just how proud I was of him, for what he’s been through, to go through those two devastating injuries and fight his way back, win a championship last year and then have a great season this year. A complete season, playing back-to-backs by the end of the year. It’s really a remarkable story, a testament to Klay and his fortitude and love for the game. I couldn’t be happier for Klay.”