Warriors’ President Bob Myers Updates Timeline for Contract Decision

Depending on what happens over the next handful of days, the Golden State Warriors could potentially be hitting a fork in the road of their dynastic era. Should they win two games to close out their Western Conference Semifinal series with the Los Angeles Lakers, they’ll continue to be regarded as one of the NBA‘s elite squads.

Should they lose, however, the changes that many already feel are necessary could become sweeping in nature as the front office works to either give Stephen Curry the tools he needs to compete for a title or, contrastingly, to begin the transition toward a new organizational phase.

In either case, the man tasked with making those calls — team president Bob Myers — is already at a crossroads of his own, as his contract with the Warriors is up at season’s end. And fans will have to wait a while before they know whether the agent-turned-exec will be returning to the Dubs.

During a Thursday appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru, Myers made it clear that he’s more focused on the here and now with his team than his own contract situation.

Warriors President Bob Myers Says He’ll Make a Decision After the Season

Does Bob Myers Even WANT to Return Next Year? Willard and Dibs react to Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers' latest appearance with Steiny and Guru and discuss if he even wants to return to Golden State next year.

Asked for the umpteenth time about whether Dub Nation could count on him remaining in the fold long-term, Myers declared that his biggest concern in the moment was the Warriors’ ability to survive Game 6 against LeBron James and his crew.

“What I would tell (fans), and they won’t like the answer, is it’s not a focus on me, it’s a focus on the team to keep this thing going,” Myers said. “There will be a time when the season is over to think about that, to process that and see how it unfolds and how I feel. The fans and the media, they’re allowed to kind of look ahead while the series is going on. There will be a time for those answers.”

Pressed for more information about his own mindset amid a potential extension with the club, Myers doubled down on the notion that no decision had been made and that it wouldn’t be made until the deadline had been reached.

“As we sit here now with a game [Friday night], I don’t think about that and what that is and what the answer to that is because I don’t have to right now. I want to give everything I have to the team and the season,” Myers said. “Somebody smarter a long time ago gave me advice: Don’t make a decision until you have to.”

Steve Kerr Is Hoping the Warriors Can Secure Long-Term Commitment From Myers

For his part, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made no bones about the fact that he wants Myers staying put. During a March interview with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, he indicated that entirety of the Dubs organization feels that way, too.

“I can tell you without a doubt everybody wants him back,” Kerr told Kawakami. “Bob is amazing at his job. His job goes so much further than just drafting or signing players or trading for players. It’s the overall management of the organization.”

Going beyond Myers’ 40,000-foot view of the Warriors organization, though, Kerr noted that he personally has benefited from the exec’s presence in a more intimate way as well.

“The way he helps me navigate the season through his communication with our players is so valuable for me. Bob is a masterful communicator in every direction and he’s a great friend. He and I have so much trust in one another. So I hope he’s back, and I think everybody feels that way, and we’ll see how it plays out.”