Former Warrior Champion Discusses Curry Changing His MVP Play for Durant

As the Golden State Warriors were battling the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers and ultimate feel in their famed 3-1 series lost they knew they could one of two things. Run it back with the same team or decide to take it up another level.

Ultimately, that’s what they did with the addition of now Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant to their team and it led to more championships for the franchise. Yet, with the original big 3 the Warriors compiled, everyone had to take a step back when Durant joined to accommodate their new superstar teammate.

One former Warriors champion elaborated on just how much their two-time MVP Steph Curry had to step back his game in order to make the lineup work.

Curry Changed His Mindset Per Bogut

Former Warriors starting center, champion, and #1 overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft Andrew Bogut has made waves several times with his comments this season. Aside from breaking the news of an unnamed Warriors player confronting Warriors swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., he recently made headlines for discussing how Curry had to adjust his game to accommodate Kevin Durant.

“The biggest thing that I respect about Steph is, he has had to modify his game a little bit after those MVP runs,” Bogut said on the Dubs Talk Podcast via NBC Sports. “I mean, two-time MVP and then lets in a guy who is essentially one of the best basketball players in the world and then would share the spotlight of being one of the best guys on the team.”

“He rolled with it. He took on a lesser role to an extent. He knew he would take less shots, he wouldn’t have the ball in his hands as much, and to go from that to back to where he is now, to flip that switch of I’m the guy again, I need to be a 30-point plus scorer, that’s hard to do.”