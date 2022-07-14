Warriors Spurned by $251 Million Guard After Showing Interest

The Golden State Warriors showed interest in a trade for Bradley Beal prior to their championship run but the Washington Wizards star was not interested.

As the Warriors eyed a run at a title with a healthy group of stars, the team showed interest in a trade for Beal, putting him atop their trade wishlist, per The Athletic. However, the three-time All-Star had no interest in landing with Golden State, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“Before last season — now granted, they didn’t know if they had a championship team, they know now they do — they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal,” Windhorst said July 13 on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “[The Warriors] were like, ‘Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?’ But Beal didn’t want to go.”

That’s a decision Beal is likely kicking himself over now, although his new $251 million deal with the Wizards probably has him feeling alright about his choice. And it worked out well for the Warriors, who instead turned to Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and others to help push them to a title alongside their star trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Beal had a miserable year, playing in just 40 games as the Wizards finished 35-47, missing the postseason. That being said, the idea of Beal playing alongside Curry and Co. is an interesting one, considering his explosive scoring ability. Prior to last season, he averaged better than 30 points per game in consecutive years.

Warriors Proved Doubters Wrong With Title Run

After missing the postseason the previous two years — which included a 15-50 campaign — the Warriors surged back to the top of the NBA mountain, knocking off the Celtics for their fourth title in eight seasons. The Golden State veterans have not been shy to gloat and rub it in the face of their haters.

“Anyone who has the ‘expert’ under the TV analysis of their respective sport. but never really did the damn thing, you can’t trust them, you can’t trust their opinion, you can’t trust their expertise because they literally said we were dead in the water,” Thompson said during an Instagram live session on July 13. “And what do we do? Win the championship. So how did it feel? I know it hurt them, I know it hurt them bad.”

Green has also been on his personal revenge tour, lashing out at the Warriors critics with his fourth title in the bag.

“I don’t know what you want me to tell you,” Green said at the Warriors championship parade. “That we’re better than everybody?… I’m just gonna continue to destroy people on Twitter and Instagram stories.”

Warriors In the Mix for Kevin Durant Trade

While the idea of a trade for Beal is dead and gone after his latest extension, the Warriors find themselves linked to another star in Kevin Durant. In the same appearance, Windhorst said the idea of a reunion with the former MVP is a “discussion.”

“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion,” Windhorst said. “First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don’t care what they spend. … This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. [Steph] Curry’s been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say ‘hell no.’”

Durant played three seasons with the Warriors and won a pair of titles. He moved on and signed with the Nets to team up with Kyrie Irving. However, Durant requested a trade this offseason in an effort to find a better situation to pursue a championship.