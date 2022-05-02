Brandon Clarke Sounds Off on Warriors Draymond Green, NBA Players React

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles played a riveting opening game in their second round series. Despite the inconsistent calls all game by the referees on both sides of the ball, the game was like a boxing match, with leads changing hands all game.

With about 1:20 left in the second quarter, Draymond Green took a hard foul on Brandon Clarke and after further review, was assessed a flagrant-foul 2 and immediately ejected from the game.

After the game, the Pool Report was done with official Kane Fitzgerald, and he stood by the decision to eject Green from the game.

“The first part was the wind up and significant contact to the face,” Fitzgerald says to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. “And then the pull down from the jersey grab and throw down to the floor to an airborne vulnerable player makes that unnecessary and excessive. That’s what led to the flagrant foul penalty two.”

On the play, the first contact that Green makes is definitely a hard foul and would be called a Flagrant 1 foul against many players, but the second contact where Green pulls down Clarke’s jersey appears to drag Clarke down.

Green has a history of preventing players from taking nasty falls on the court by grabbing them to lessen the pressure as they go down. This could have been the same case, but it definitely did not seem that way on first glance.

After the game, Clarke addressed the media about the play, and agreed with the ruling that it was a dirty play.

“He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career,” Clarke says after Game 1. “I’ve watched them on TV my whole life…it’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past.”

Warriors React to Draymond Green Flagrant-2 Ejection

After the game, several Warriors disagreed about the ejection call on Green. It seemed to ignite some fire within the team, as they came out of the second half and erased a six-point deficit and took a 2-point lead within the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Head coach Steve Kerr said he was surprised with the call for a Flagrant 2 foul. Possibly due to trying to avoid fines, none of the players or coach were too critical of the call.

“We were all angry,” Kerr said after the game. “We thought it was a really tough call.”

Kerr thought his team came out determined, and not angry, and that composure helped the team fight back and squeak out this road playoff victory.

Poole admitted that losing Green changed certain dynamics for the rest of the game. The third-year guard finished the game with a playoff career high of 31 points and dished out 9 assists.

“Personally, I didn’t think it was going to be a Flagrant 2, especially throwing him out in the first half,” Jordan Poole says with the media.

Steph Curry also disagreed with the call, and thought it was simply a hard foul, but he was happy that the team battled through the adversity and won the game.

“Tough call obviously on the road to start a series. For a guy like Draymond to head to the locker room. Nobody wants to see that, it’s not good for the game. I don’t think he deserved that obviously.”

Players Around the League React to Ejection

The reaction to Green’s ejection has been pretty split. Several stars and players around the league expressed their disgust.

We gotta have better context with these rules man. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 1, 2022

Flagrant 2??? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 1, 2022

Can’t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 1, 2022

Todays league: flagrant 2… BACK IN THE DAY: common foul! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) May 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the league decides to lower the Flagrant 2 to a 1, based on the intent. However, knowing the track record of how Green is officiated in the past, it will probably be unlikely.