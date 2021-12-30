Warriors Broadcast Duo Ripped by Rival Player Over ‘Disrespect’

The Golden State Warriors announcing crew is catching some heat after making questionable comments about Denver Nuggets players during a recent broadcast.

The Dubs hosted the Nuggets on Tuesday evening, December 28. During the second quarter, with the Denver up big, backup guard Austin Rivers was fouled in the act of shooting and made his way to the free-throw line. The Warriors broadcast team of Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike began commenting on the player, with Fitzgerald taking the lead.

Tomer Azarly, a Los Angeles Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints, tweeted video of the sound Wednesday night.

“He got a big contract extension when, oh wait, his dad was the coach,” Fitzgerald said of Austin Rivers, referencing his time with the Clippers when his father Doc Rivers was the head coach and general manager of that franchise. “Seemed to work out alright.”

Rivers earned more than $28 million over four years in Los Angeles between 2014-18, per Spotrac. It was by far the most lucrative stint of his 10-year NBA career, during the course of which he has been paid nearly $54.4 million.

“Are you saying there was some nepotism there?” Azubuike asked Fitzgerald.

“I’m just saying, if you’re gonna give the money, might as well give it to your kid,” Fitzgerald responded.

Rivers Hits Back at Dubs Broadcast Team for ‘Disrespectful’ Remarks

Rivers recently made some offhand comments about being tired of the Warriors’ success this season, which could have been viewed as at least partially disrespectful depending on the viewership’s perspective.

The irony of that fact appeared somewhat lost on him when Rivers took to Instagram to hit back at the Dubs announcers. The Warriors Talk Twitter account retweeted those comments Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Rivers took offense to Fitz and Kelenna’s comments. pic.twitter.com/CGXdROBnuX — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 29, 2021

“Think this is kinda funny … especially since it’s coming from a guy [Fitzgerald] who has never played a game of basketball in his life,” Rivers wrote. “His comments on myself and my teammate Facu [Facundo Campazzo] were beyond disrespectful.”

“I averaged 11 ppg [points per game], 12 ppg, then 16 ppg off the bench for a loaded Clippers team. While being a two-way player … yet he called me overpaid??” Rivers continued. “Do you know how many guys in the league made more than me while not doing half as much!?!? And still do now! But because my last name, it’s an easy diss and cop out. For sure unprofessional.”

Dubs Broadcasters’ Comments on Campazzo Crossed the Line

Fitzgerald’s comments on Rivers were borderline. It is reasonable that Rivers took offense to them, but it can also be argued that Fitzgerald had the right to say them. More than one commentator shared thoughts on Rivers receiving the biggest contract of his career from his father, both while it was happening and after, though Fitzgerald could certainly have approached the topic with a little more tact.

However, commentary between Fitzgerald and Azubuike on Rivers’ teammate Facundo Campazzo later in the second quarter undoubtedly crossed a line. Again, it was Fitzgerald acting as the initiator and, again, the comments started with something reasonably fair and true.

Justin Russo, also a Clippers reporter, tweeted video of the commentary Wednesday night, adding that, “The Golden State Warriors broadcasters need to honestly be stopped. Ridiculous stuff.”

The Golden State Warriors broadcasters need to honestly be stopped. Ridiculous stuff. pic.twitter.com/17FXszxmEe — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 29, 2021

“Campazzo likes to get scrappy and then look aggrieved all the time,” Fitzgerald said of the Argentinian native who has a league-wide reputation as that exact type of player.

“See, this is how you lose your credibility,” Azubuike added, also fairly. “He cannot believe [the refs] called that on him. That was clearly a foul. He instigated it. He got up under Andre [Iguodala].”

It was the latter portion of the next exchange between the Dubs announcers that clearly crossed the line.

“Well, what’s the main sport in Argentina?” Fitzgerald said

“Soccer, that’s what I was thinking,” Azubuike responded. “He looked like a soccer player there.”

It was at this point that Azubuike mimicked Campazzo’s Argentinean accent as part of what could be considered an offensive impression.

“How can you call this? I was wronged!” Azubuike said in a fake accent, as he and his partner chuckled.

Two adults who talk on television for a living should know better than to mock the accent of a player from a different country, as well as avoid poking fun at that country’s international sport. Golden State fan or not, it’s hard not to agree with Russo and Rivers that the Dubs broadcast duo needs to tone it down a notch or two.

Neither Fitzgerald nor Azubuike had publicly addressed the incidents or apologized for their comments as of Thursday morning.

The Warriors play the Nuggets in Denver at 6:30 p.m. West Coast Time on Thursday night in the second half of a two-game home/away series. The Nuggets won Tuesday in San Francisco by a score of 89-86.