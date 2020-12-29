Bulls Broadcast Posts Savage Graphic Mocking Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Golden State Warriors got their “just desserts” in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night after a buzzer-beater by Damion Lee earned the Warriors their first win of the season.

Before the game, the Bulls broadcast created this brutal graphic ridiculing two of the Warriors’ players: Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Bulls Broadcast Blames Warriors Performance on Wiggins and Oubre Jr.

NBC Sports Chicago started the Warriors-Bulls matchup like normal with the presentation of the starting lineups for both teams. However, this time was different. When announcing the Warriors’ starting lineup, the screen showed an infographic that showed stats basically describing how poorly Wiggins and Oubre have played in the Warriors’ first two games of the season.

The Warriors endured a major loss before the kickoff of the season when All-Star Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury which has ruled out for the entirety of the season. To repair what was lost in Thompson, the Warriors acquired Oubre Jr. in a trade in the offseason to hopefully pair with Wiggins to fill this offensive void. However, that wasn’t enough to replace the other half of the Splash Bros.

Before Sunday’s game, Wiggins was just 2-for-10 from the three and Oubre was 0-for-11. “Replacing Klay With Bricks,” was what was displayed on the screen in the United Center per Jeff Eisenband on Twitter.

"Replacing Klay With Bricks." The Bulls broadcast has no chill. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mzcQ7ip18H — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 28, 2020

Their Performance In the Game Didn’t Improve

It’s true. Wiggins and Oubre have had far from perfect shooting nights in their first two games of the season, and it didn’t improve that much against the Bulls.

Wiggins performed better in the matchup against the Bulls compared to his first two games. He finished 6-for-15 from the floor but was 2-for-3 from the three which was an improvement. He finished the game with 19 points.

Oubre however, was still not shooting as accurately against the Bulls. He missed all six of his three-pointer attempts, still not managing to make one this season.

Luckily, Lee was able to be the Warriors’ unexpected hero shooting at 70 percent from the arc. Lee also saved the game in the final seconds making this impressive three-pointer which earned the Warriors their first win of the season. Lee proved that he was the difference-maker against the Bulls.

READ NEXT: Damion Lee Reacts to Game Winning Shot, Giving Warriors First Win of the Season