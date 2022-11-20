Young Star Blames Warriors’ Stephen Curry for Recent Injury

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Golden State Warriors this season, as the reigning champs sit at 7-9, which is good for 11th in the Western Conference. However, they’ve been very good at home (7-1), including their most recent win over the New York Knicks.

Knicks guard Cam Reddish spent a lot of time guarding Stephen Curry throughout the game, but he exited the game early with a groin issue. After the contest, he said that it was fun to guard such a great player, but chasing him around probably led to his injury.

“It was fun. It was competing against the greatest ever, to be honest,” Reddish said. “It was fun. Tough, too. He’s non-stop moving. That’s probably why my groin is hurting. But I enjoy the competition.”

Curry finished the night with a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 9-of-19 from the field and 5-of-13 from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Reddish tallied 11 points, two rebounds, an assist, and two steals in 25:23 minutes of action for New York.

Curry Sends Message to Teammates

While Curry has been putting together a phenomenal season, some of his teammates have been struggling to meet expectations. As a team, the Warriors have been a poor defensive unit, and the bench has played up to par.

The Warriors superstar recently urged his teammates to “be honest” with themselves and get in the right mindset.

“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves,” Curry said. “It starts individually, everybody coming in with the right mindset of what they feel like will impact winning on both ends or floor.”

So far this season, Curry has appeared in 15 of the Warriors’ 16 games, playing 34.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field and 44.3% shooting from behind the arc.

He also noted that the Warriors need to do a better job of staying organized, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“Then collectively, there’s certain parts throughout games where we kind of just get scattered,” Curry explained. “Where we can get stops, might be taking bad shots, turnovers, whatever the case is, and you lose momentum. And then that leads to teams playing kind of out of their minds against us, more nights than not.”

Warriors Hold Team Meeting

Golden State’s season has been such a roller coaster that they recently held a team meeting to discuss their issues. Klay Thompson revealed that Draymond Green was the vocal leader.

“Very constructive meeting,” Thompson explained. “Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.”

Thompson has struggled to find his footing this year. He’s appeared in 13 games, playing 28.8 minutes per contest. The veteran is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 36.3% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from three-point land.

This is the first full season Thompson has played since his two season-ending injuries, and it’s showing in his play. That, along with the struggling bench and defense, has been a huge reason for Golden State’s slow start.