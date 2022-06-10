Celtics’ Forward Defends NSFW Chants at Warriors’ Draymond Green

After what transpired in Game 2 when Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green created havoc with Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, everyone knew the Boston fans back at TD Garden would not forget.

From the moment, Green entered the court, the crowd was on his case all game long. In typical Boston fashion, the crowd let Green know exactly how they felt throughout the game.

“F*ck you Draymond!” chants from Celtics fans. pic.twitter.com/gfGWF9HLkW — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 9, 2022

After the game, both head coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson made snide comments about the Boston faithful as being ‘classy.’

Even Green’s spouse was fed up and ranted on social media about the NBA’s inaction to allow the fans to use bad words at players with kids around.

This was a bit ironic, given that Green said he ‘played like s—t’ with his son sitting right next to him during his postgame conference.

Grant Williams Feels Inspired by the Home Crowd

Well, it looks like one Celtics player is choosing to pour more gasoline into the fire.

After practice on June 9, forward Grant Williams praised the Boston crowd for their support throughout the game.

“Not the worst things I’ve heard, I feel like,” Williams says. “Some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them.”

It does sound like he is calling out the Dubs for taking it a certain way. From the Red Sox to the Patriots, New England fans have been known to be rowdy and super passionate about their teams—for better or worse.

“I feel like the Garden fans don’t hold back,” Williams continues. “That’s what I love about them. They’re going to be there for you on the positive side, and they’re going to let you know whether you’re doing the right thing or not.”

Williams and Green Have Been Trash Talking During Game 3

During the beginning of the second quarter, Williams set a hard screen that Green did not see coming, and fell to the floor, in what some could consider being a flop. Although it looks like Williams was stationary, the Celtics were called for an offensive foul.

Green quickly got up and started clapping. At first, Williams denied anything was said, but admitted he said something to Green that had the Dubs forward talking back.

“Nothing was said. It was one of those — actually I did say something, I just realized.,” Williams says while laughing. “No, it’s not PC, so I’m not saying it. Next thing you know, I think that’s why the clapping started, then he kind of bumped me, and that’s when I took offense.”

Game 4 will be interesting to watch all these different dynamics play out. With the Celtics up 2-1 in the series, the Dubs desperately need a win to get back into this series.

With how Green’s antics of trying to get into opposing players’ heads, Green has already turned this series into a game within a game. It would be shocking if the Celtics fans did not continue chanting obscene language at Green during the game.