NBA Hall-of-Famer Sends Disrespectful Message to Warriors & Draymond Green

While he may not have been taking part in the All-Star Game itself, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was still a part of the festivities Sunday night in Utah. Green joined the alternate broadcast of the game on TBS, alongside NBA legend Charles Barkley.

During the broadcast, the two went back and forth about the Warriors’ title chances this season.

“The Golden State Warriors are cooked,” Barkley told Green, who worked as a sideline analyst throughout the game.

“That’s crazy,” Green clapped back. “You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley contended that he said no such thing last season, to which Green replied, “You say that every year! You’ve said it every year since I’ve been in the league.”

Chuck once again denied saying the Dubs were done a year ago, but doubled down on this season’s analysis.

“That’s not true, but y’all are cooked now,” Barkley said. “Y’all are done.”

The Warriors forward made sure he got in the last word, reminding Barkley about the four NBA championships he and his teammates have won.

“That still leaves us four [NBA championships] ahead of you, boss,” Green concluded.

Ja Morant Doubles Down on Warriors Slight

Green had himself a busy night during the All-Star game. Along with arguing with Barkley, he challenged Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on the statement he made earlier this year, claiming to ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he wasn’t worried about any teams in the Western Conference, citing the Boston Celtics as the only threat to the Grizzlies.

“[Teams] got better at the trade deadline. Are you still ‘fine in the West,’ and which teams are you looking at now and saying, ‘That team has to be reckoned with?’” Green asked Morant via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Green’s question, although an obvious challenge to Morant’s confidence, was a fair one. Since the young star made his statement, there’s been plenty of changes out West. The trade deadline saw Kevin Durant joining the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving joining the Dallas Mavericks, and the LA Clippers loading up with supporting pieces.

“Definitely got to look at Phoenix now with adding [Durant],” Morant told Green. “Obviously, we can’t shy away from [the Warriors], everybody knows y’all always in contention. Champs. Still Boston, man. But yeah, I’m still fine in the West.”

Patrick Beverley Calls Warriors ‘A Player’s Dream’

While both Barkley and Morant may have taken some shots at the Warriors recently, there has been some love shown towards the reigning champs.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley called the thought of joining Green in Golden State “a player’s dream,” in a recent tweet.

Winning at the highest level. A players dream❤️❤️ https://t.co/0pUKYVcUfu — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 17, 2023

Beverley has been selected to one of the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams three times throughout his career. He was named to the Second Team in 2013-14 and 2019-20, and to the first in 2016-17. The 34-year-old appeared in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, before being traded to the Orlando Magic, who eventually bought him out of his contract.