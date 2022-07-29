Charles Barkley Gives Surprising Admission About Warriors

Charles Barkley has always been known to be cynical of the Golden State Warriors.

Fans will never forget when Barkley said that a jump-shooting team will never win a title. Now, the Dubs have won four titles in eight years. Since then, it has been an ongoing feud between Barkley and the franchise.

Over the years, he stirred the pot with Draymond Green as well. It was only recently when the pair ended their beef and work alongside each other on TNT.

At this point, he seems to love to play the heel to the annoyance of the Warriors. Fans started to chant ‘Barkley sucks’ after Game 1 against the Mavericks on May 20. After Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, some fans started to throw things onto the stage of the TNT crew, which got Barkley riled up, and apparently wanted to retaliate.

Charles Barkley Keeps It Real About the Warriors for Once

Amongst the news that Charles Barkley could be joining the controversial golf LIV Tour, he sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area Monte Poole and talked about what he really thought about the Warriors.

“Well, they’ve done a tremendous job … they’ve got a great organization, they’ve got great players, their general manager — what he’s doing is incredible,” Barkley said on the Dubs Talk podcast. “Like I say, I haven’t even mentioned James Wiseman. You think about that, they’ve got Wiseman, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [Jordan] Poole, [Moses] Moody, this team can be great for a long long time. I know the older guys are getting long in the tooth, but if these guys can play, they can be really good for the next 10 years.”

Barkley rarely says positive things about the Warriors publicly. The compliments towards the Dubs front office about how they have assembled the roster and created a culture is pretty surprising coming from the Chuckster.

The fact that even Barkley admits that the Warriors can be successful for the next decade says a lot about how great the team’s outlook is.

Barkley also thinks the Clippers will be legitimate contenders there to compete against the Warriors if they can stay healthy.

“To me, the Clippers man, they’re going to be really dangerous when they get Kawhi [Leonard] and Paul George back. They made some trades the past year that’s really going to help them, but if they can get Kawhi and Paul George back, the Clippers are going to be awesome.”

Barkley Admits He Hates the Fans

During a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe earlier in July, Barkley was honest and talked about his animosity for Warrior fans. He said he did not have an issue with the players on the team, but it was the fans that drives him to hate the franchise.

“I like the Warriors. I hate their fans,” he said. “I do. I love Steph and Klay. But I’m sayin’, I really don’t like the fans. They’re just awful people. They were much better when they were in Oakland. They had great fans…They were great in Oakland.”

This will for sure continue to stir the pot between Warriors fans and Barkley, but he likely does not care. If he returns to TNT, expect him to continue to play the heel during broadcasts against the Warriors and target a lot of his venom towards the Warriors’ faithful.