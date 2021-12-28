Warriors Reserve Escalates Twitter, Instagram Beef With Dubs’ Fans

A segment of Golden State Warriors fans are giving one of the team’s reserve guards a hard time over his play. As of late, that player has taken to Twitter and Instagram to return the favor.

Dubs shooting guard Chris Chiozza appeared to sarcastically wish his “haters” happy holidays via social media the day after Christmas. The post was a response to criticism about his offensive performances, which the backup shooting guard has endured from some members of Dub Nation across the last several games.

I love y’all IG and Twitter haters 😂🖤 y’all keep me entertained. Happy Holidays and stay blessed, know I will 🤞🏼 — Chris Chiozza “FLASH” ⚡️ (@Chiozza11) December 26, 2021

“I love y’all IG and Twitter haters 😂🖤 y’all keep me entertained,” Chiozza wrote. “Happy Holidays and stay blessed, know I will 🤞.”

Warriors Fans Frustrated With Chiozza’s Choices on Offense

The primary complaints about Chiozza of late involve his approach to the game, particularly on offense.

One Twitter user accused Chiozzo of being the only player on the team’s roster with a negative plus/minus number — a statistic that measures a team’s point differential during the time the player in question is on the floor — listing a handful of performances in which the guard played a quarter or more but failed to create meaningful offensive production.

Only player on the entire @warriors roster with a negative +/-

17 mins with 0 pts

26 mins with 3 pts

12 mins 0 pts

You play scared

& Literally no positive impact to this team, unless you coming into the gym with baked cookies everyday warriors need to release this 2 way ASAP — averyasherave (@averyasherave) December 27, 2021

“You play scared & literally no positive impact on this team, unless you come into the gym with baked cookies everyday,” @averyasherave wrote in response to Chiozza’s tweet to his haters. “Warriors need to release this 2 way ASAP.”

Another Twitter user expressed anger that Chiozza isn’t shooting more frequently, which results in low scoring output.

If you can’t take shots please request for a trade for the betterment of the team 🙏🏾, you got us hating every game because you can’t do the only thing we ask from you — UNANIMOUS GS9  (@StephhWurry) December 27, 2021

“If you can’t take shots please request for a trade for the betterment of the team 🙏🏽,” @StephhWurry responded to Chiozza’s message. “You got us hating every game because you can’t do the only thing we ask from you.”

However, not every member of Dub Nation was on Chiozza’s case. In fact, several came to his defense.

Bruh he’s litterly there to play make and not turn the ball over which he is doing a good job of doing. Not everyone has to be a pure scorer. He has one of better assist to turnover ratio on the team — SP (@sp_3521) December 27, 2021

“Bruh, he’s [literally] there to play make and not turn the ball over, which he is doing a good job of doing,” @sp_3521 said of Chiozza in response to the previous user’s criticism of the guard’s shot selection. “Not everyone has to be a pure scorer. He has one of better assist to turnover ratio on the team.”

Chiozza has Played Meaningful Minutes This Season, Achieving Mixed Results

If Chiozza never got up off the bench, if he didn’t matter to the Dubs’ success, then no one would care what he is doing. But Chiozza has played a meaningful role for Golden State this season, inspiring the polarizing reactions to his level of contribution.

The shooting guard has appeared in 16 of the Warriors 33 games to this point, starting one of those. His first appearance came in the team’s fourth game of the year, on October 26, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has more or less split his time between the regular roster and the Dubs’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, since then.

Chiozza has averaged 12.5 minutes per outing over the course of his 16 appearances with the Dubs, or just over one quarter per game, according to Basketball Reference. Offensively, the guard’s raw numbers do leave something to be desired. He is attempting just 3 shots per game, making 0.9 of those on 29.2% shooting. A total of 1.9 of his 3 shots per night are from behind the 3-point arc and while Chiozza’s overall field goal percentage is unimpressive, bordering on abysmal, his 3-point percentage is a more than serviceable at 36.7%.

All told, Chiozza is averaging 2.5 points per game, along with 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds. He is also picking off 0.5 steals per night, while turning the ball over 1.1 times per outing. His single-game season high is 11 points, which he scored in 20 minutes of court time against the Toronto Raptors on November 21. The Warriors won that game 119-104.