Warriors Release Medical Update on Chris Paul, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors received some good news amid their string of losses.

Key reserves Chris Paul and Moses Moody have recently been re-evaluated and are making good progress in their ongoing recovery from their injuries.

Paul, who has missed the last eight games due to a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand, has been cleared to begin light on-court individual workouts with a splint on his hand, the Warriors announced on Tuesday night, January 30, before they faced the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which falls on the week before the All-Star break.

While Paul’s name had been on the trade rumor mill, he has been their bench leader this season.

Paul is a team-high plus-85 on the season, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, and the Warriors are plus-27 with him on the floor without Curry.

On the other hand, Moody is a lot closer than Paul to returning to action.

Moody, who suffered a grade 1 strain of his left calf on January 10 against the New Orleans, has been cleared to practice. The 21-year-old Moody has missed the last six Warriors games. Before the injury, he scored back-to-back 21 points against the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors Explored Center Market

With Kevon Looney failing to duplicate his career season last year, the Warriors have looked around for a center in the trade market.

“Kevon Looney is having a down season and is currently watching his minutes disappear after Green’s return. The Warriors have explored the center market,” Slater wrote on January 30.

Looney is averaging 5.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just 19.8 minutes per game this season. Those numbers have dropped drastically to 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.5 minutes over his last three games.

Last season, he put up 7.0 points on 63% shooting, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists — all career highs. He was the Warriors’ Iron Man over the last two seasons, playing all 82 regular-season games.

Slater listed three centers that could replace Looney.

“Could Wendell Carter Jr. be obtained from the Orlando Magic? Atlanta’s Clint Capela is reportedly available,” Slater wrote. “Is Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton worth the price it’d take to get him and whatever contract he’d command in free agency this summer?”

Stephen Curry Holds the Key to Warriors Trade Moves

As the Warriors’ dynasty continues to fade, the team’s front office led by rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is under pressure to make tough decisions.

Will they break up their veteran core or stand pat and punt this season developing their young players?

ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors’ trade deadline moves involving his veteran supporting cast would need Stephen Curry’s blessings.