Why Chris Paul Came off the Bench in Warriors Thrilling Win Over Kings

For the first time in his NBA career, Chris Paul came off the bench, albeit it was just a preseason game.

“He just wants to win,” Kerr told reporters before the Golden State Warriors played the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. “He just wants to be part of something special.”

Win Paul did, and in a special way.

The 12-time All-Star point guard teamed up with Stephen Curry down the stretch to lead the Warriors to a thrilling 116-115 win victory. Paul had five points and four assists in the decisive fourth quarter. He finished with 13 points and nine assists against three turnovers, easily his best showing in Warriors uniform.

“I told him we need him to be himself. He’s trying to fit in. Sometimes we need him to go take four mid-range jumpers in a row,” Kerr said.

Paul’s mid-range jumper over Domantas Sabonis cut the Kings’ lead to five with 2:26 left. They completed the comeback with Curry’s 3-pointer over De’Aaron Fox, with Paul inbounding the ball.

“It’s just fun to see Chris get us organized,” Kerr said after the win via The Athletic. “He, I think, makes Steph’s off-ball stuff better.”

The 38-year-old Paul may not have started the game, but he was part of the Warriors’ closing lineup that rallied from 10 points down in the final five minutes.

It could be the portent of things to come, as Kerr finally found the balance to have Paul play his game with the second unit and fit in with the starters in the closing lineup.

Joe Lacob Tells Fans to Chill on Klay Thompson’s Extension Talks

Klay Thompson struggled with only five points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Kings amid the slow-paced extension talks between his camp and the Warriors.

“I hope it’s not a distraction,” Lacob said in an interview with 95.7 The Game’s Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday, a few hours before the game. “I mean, we’re not in control of this.”

“There are two sides to every negotiation. We want him back. He wants to be back. It’s kind of like Draymond [Green’s contract situation this past summer]. I think everyone needs to just chill a little bit. Let it take its course. My guess is it works out. I can’t control it. I can’t dictate it. You can’t dictate it. Fans can’t dictate it. These things have to take their course. There are different parties involved, but the intentions are really good,” Lacob continued.

Draymond Green Eyes Return in Season Opener

During the media day, Green claimed he’s a “fast healer.”

The 33-year-old Warriors forward is backing up the talk.

On Tuesday, the Warriors announced that he has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts.

His timeline has accelerated with the hope that he can progress to three-on-three on Friday and five-on-five on Sunday.

“I just talked to him, and he felt good in his workout today,” Kerr said after practice on Tuesday via ESPN. “He’s moving around, doing some drill work on the court and by the end of the week, hopefully, he is playing some three-on-three. We’ll re-evaluate at that point.”

If everything goes according to plan, Green will be available for their season opener against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.