Warriors’ Chris Paul Finally Puts to Bed ‘Starting Lineup’ Question

Golden State Warriors‘ offseason acquisition Chris Paul corrected the narrative that he hasn’t come off the bench in his entire professional career.

“Actually, I had the opportunity to come off the bench in ’08 for the Olympic team,” Paul told reporters during Monday’s Warriors Media Day. “That went pretty well, and I think anybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning. I mean whatever I can do to help our team win.”

It was the first glimpse of the 12-time NBA All-Star point guard in his immaculate white Warriors jersey and his first unfiltered thoughts since it was reported that he’s expected to start.

With Paul coming off the bench, Team USA, dubbed the “Redeem Team,” won the 2008 Olympic gold.

Paul, 37, will have an opportunity to win his first NBA ring with a top-heavy Warriors team that has won four of the last eight league championships.

The veteran guard said he’s proven in his entire career that he’s all about winning. His track record backs him up, with every team he’s joined showing marked improvement in their win totals.

His last team, Phoenix Suns, made it to the 2021 NBA Finals in his first year after missing the playoffs the previous season.

The Warriors acquired Paul by unloading Jordan Poole’s $120 million contract and attaching a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick. They also shipped Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations to the Wizards for the future Hall of Famer.

Paul spent the summer working out with his Warriors teammates, especially third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is expected to step into a bigger role in the wake of Poole’s departure.

Draymond Green Confident of Speedy Recovery From Ankle Injury

Warriors All-Star big man Draymond Green is confident he’ll be back sooner rather than later from a left ankle injury.

Green revealed he suffered the injury in a pickup game after he landed on Kuminga’s foot. Despite initial fears of a more serious injury, Green was relieved that it would only set him back for four to six weeks.

“I feel like I’m improving fast,” Green told reporters during Monday’s Warriors Media Day.

After signing a four-year extension worth $100 million this summer to stay in the Bay, Green was looking forward to redemption after the Warriors bounced in the second round of the playoffs. He did not foresee this injury coming.

“But everything happens for a reason,” said Green, who walked on his own to the podium without the help of crutches or a walking boot.

Magic Responds to Stephen Curry’s Claim as Best PG Ever

Magic Johnson will not let Stephen Curry‘s claim as the best point guard ever slide.

“Does the numbers say that, Zach?” Johnson’s retort to CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb on his show.

“If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he’s the greatest. If he got more than number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, number four in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he’s the best.”

“I’m just saying, if he got more than all those things, he’s the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn’t,” he added.

In August, Curry boldly claimed he’s the best point guard ever on Gilbert Arena’s podcast.

“Yes, it’s me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?” Curry told Arenas.