Chris Paul’s Future With Warriors Gets Intriguing Update

Chris Paul came to Golden State as a one-year rental in the Warriors‘ salary dump trade to get rid of Jordan Poole‘s $120 million contract.

But according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, there is a likelihood the Warriors will retain him next season.

“Golden State has been pleased with Paul’s production and fit with the team and is open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

Paul, who will be 39 next season, has embraced a Sixth Man role for the Warriors. It is the new reality for Paul, a 12-time All-Star point guard, who is in his 19th NBA season.

The future Hall-of-Famer is averaging career-low numbers across the board — 8.9 points on 40% overall shooting and 33% from deep along with 3.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists against only 1.1 turnover. That remarkable assist-to-turnover ratio is what inspired the Warriors to acquire him in the offseason.

Despite his lowest production in his NBA career, Golden State values his leadership in the second unit. However, not at his current price point. The Warriors will not pick up his $30 million non-guaranteed option next season and negotiate for a much lower price.

But they will have plenty of competition from other playoff and title contenders who will be willing to offer their full midlevel exception or more for the veteran point guard.

Warriors Injury Report

Paul is set to miss Thursday’s game against one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, after suffering a lower leg contusion.

His status is day-to-day, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, after sustaining the injury in the first quarter of their 124-123 collapse on Wednesday against their California rival Sacramento Kings.

Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins joined Paul in sickbay with different injuries.

Payton II is out indefinitely with a torn right calf, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Warriors ruled out Wiggins a few hours before Thursday’s tip-off with right finger soreness, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Without the trio, Warriors coach Steve Kerr will dig deep in his bench with the likes of Moses Moody, rookie Brandin Podziemski and veteran Corey Joseph.

Steve Kerr Disappointed With Draymond Green’s Technical Foul

Draymond Green returned to the Warriors starting lineup against the Kings. It was just a matter of time before he had another run-in with game officials.

His technical foul with 9:39 left sparked the Kings’ comeback from a 24-point first-half deficit with a 124-123 escape act on Wednesday, November 29, on Malik Monk’s game-winner.

“I was really disappointed last night that he got the tech, reaction, the foul afterwards because the momentum really swung back towards Sacramento,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game.

Green’s technical foul sparked the Kings’ 13-3 run to take the lead after trailing by as many as 24 in the first half. And worse, his turnover in the final 30 seconds led to Monk’s go-ahead basket with seven seconds left. Stephen Curry missed a long heave at the buzzer.

Loud boos from the sold-out Golden 1 Center crowd welcomed Green at Sacramento. He finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shots, six rebounds and three assists. The loss eliminated the Warriors from the In-Season Tournament. They dropped to an 8-10 record, outside the top 10 in the Western Conference.