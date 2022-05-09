Huge Trade Proposal Turns Warriors Prospects Into Star Big Man

Through eight postseason contests, it’s difficult to find fault with the Golden State Warriors‘ mix. Steve Kerr’s crew has outscored the Nuggets and Grizzlies by a combined 8.1 points per 100 possessions, the best net rating of any team in the NBA this postseason.

Meanwhile, Golden State is getting contributions from players up and down the roster. The Steph-Klay-Dray triumvirate continues to look like one of the greatest trios in league history, Jordan Poole has cemented his own star status and the role players are, well… rolling.

That said, not everyone on the team is contributing to the current title run in a substantial way. While hopes were high that he could man the middle for the Dubs this season, former No. 2 pick James Wiseman remains stuck on the shelf. Fellow lottery pick Moses Moody is struggling to find minutes on the wing as well.

With that being the case, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz is pitching a mega move to turn the two out-of-the-rotation prospects into a borderline All-Star to bolster the club’s roster next season.

B/R: Warriors Could Deal for Rockets’ Wood

Play

Christian Wood Highlights | Houston Rockets Christian Wood with 28 points and 13 rebounds. 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 — bit.ly/33uhaup ➡️ 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗨𝗦 ⬅️ 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 » twitter.com/houstonrockets 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠 » instagram.com/houstonrockets 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞 » facebook.com/houstonrockets 𝗧𝗜𝗞𝗧𝗢𝗞 » vm.tiktok.com/T7S3XL/ 📲 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽: Rockets.com/Mobile-App 🛍 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗚𝗲𝗮𝗿: RocketsShop.com 2022-03-07T03:46:51Z

For his latest foray into the wild world of hypothetical summer swaps, Swartz whipped up one new trade idea for every team in the Association. With the Warriors in mind, he pitched the following deal to boost the team’s frontcourt while contributing to the Rockets’ ongoing rebuild:

Houston Rockets receive: C James Wiseman and G Moses Moody

C James Wiseman and G Moses Moody Golden State Warriors receive: F/C Christian Wood

At 26, Wood may be young enough (right now) to help anchor the next iteration of the Rockets but there’s no telling when the franchise will actually be able to compete again. And until that comes to pass, the big man’s talents are being wasted in Houston.

Moreover, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

With the Warriors, though, he could help usher in a move back to the top of the league’s offensive pecking order. In 68 games last season, Wood averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while posting shooting splits of 50-39-62.

Wrote Swartz:

A roster featuring Wood to go along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and others almost doesn’t seem fair. For Houston, getting two high-level prospects for Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract, is a smart business decision.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry Creeping up on Major Milestone

Stephen Curry’s outside shooting has left something to be desired over the last two games, as the former league MVP has connected on just five of his 19 attempts from three-point range. However, his spot as playoff basketball’s biggest long-rage producer looks more than secure, as 67 triples separate him and No. 2 LeBron James on the all-time rankings.

He’ll likely break new ground as a postseason sniper when the Warriors hit the court on Monday night for Game 4 against the Grizzlies at Chase Center, too — Curry is currently just one playoff three-pointer shy of 500 for his career.

Additionally, Steph is in the midst of a league-record streak of 120 consecutive postseason games with at least one three-pointer made.

READ NEXT: