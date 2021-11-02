Trade Proposal Sends Star Rockets Big Man to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could be in the market for an upgrade in the front court, and a former rival might have exactly the player they’re looking for.

It was only three seasons ago that the Dubs found themselves on the ropes against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, one game from elimination with two games to play. The following three years were not kind to either squad, as the Rockets failed to ever reach the NBA Finals and the Warriors lost both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson during a 2019 championship run that ended in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Dubs subsequently lost Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and failed to make the playoffs in both of the following seasons.

Warriors Could Make Sought After Roster Upgrade in Form of Rockets Big Man

Now, as Golden State sits on the cusp of another potential deep playoff run and the Rockets navigate what looks to be a drawn out rebuild, the two former competitors could be in a position to help one another. Greg Swartz, of Bleacher Report, published an article on Sunday, October 31 detailing precisely what a potential trade between the two franchises might look like if it included front court standout Christian Wood.

“As painful as it may be in the short term, the Rockets should seriously consider trading Wood before the deadline in order to maximize what they can get in return. The power forward/center is averaging 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and shooting 46.2 percent from three over his first five games and would be one of the most prized trade targets should Houston make him available,” Swartz wrote.

“Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers could all use a center upgrade and have a combination of young talent and/or draft picks to send in return.” Swartz continued. “Trading Wood also essentially secures Houston’s spot at the bottom of the NBA, tied for the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the draft.”

Wood More Polished Than Unfinished James Wiseman Returning From Injury

The Warriors are undoubtedly short of talent in the front court, though that could change with the return of sophomore center James Wiseman.

Wiseman suffered an injury to his MCL after appearing in 39 games for the Dubs last season, including 27 starts. Currently, Kevon Looney is starting at center for the 5-1 Warriors, though Wiseman is expected back at some point in mid-November.

Golden State selected Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and management doesn’t seem particularly keen to move on from the raw, but talented, big man. However, the Dubs’ Big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been outspoken since the end of last season about their desire to add a fourth superstar in an attempt to win now while they are all on the back end of their primes.

While Wood is not exactly Ben Simmons or Bradley Beal, earning or threatening to earn All-NBA honors year-in and year-out, the big man would add an element of elevated talent to the Warriors’ roster. The 6-foot, 10-inch Wood averaged a double-double last season, dropping in 19.2 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds per contest, according to Basketball Reference.

Golden State appears on the brink of yet another potential championship run, as they sit in a tie atop the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz six games into the young season. That success has been achieved despite the absence of Thompson, who is set to return around Christmas time this year. The addition of Wood could be enough to put the Warriors over the top in what is clearly a wide open conference in 2021-22.