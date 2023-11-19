‘Contrite’ Draymond Green Apologizes in Warriors Locker Room

Draymond Green apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates in an emotional locker room scene after the NBA handed him a five-game suspension for his chokehold of Rudy Gobert.

“Sources in the locker room said Green apologized and displayed contrition. He told the team his intentions were pure — protecting his teammate — but he took it too far,” Marcus Thompson of The Athletic wrote on November 17.

But the damage has been done. The Warriors are hurting more than Gobert for Green’s transgression. Their losing streak reached six games Saturday night after the Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 130-123 overtime win as the Warriors squandered an 18-point lead in the second half.

Even Stephen Curry’s return and Andrew Wiggins’ breakout game could not prevent another staggering loss for the Warriors.

It was the second straight game Green sat out due to suspension. The Warriors badly missed him when their defense collapsed in the second half.

But more than Green’s absence on the court, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is more concerned about straightening out the mercurial Warriors forward. Green’s history of emotional outbursts and on-court antics have cost the Warriors a championship in 2016, Kevin Durant, and Jordan Poole. Now, it threatens to torpedo their good vibes this season.

“It’s something we are working hard on behind the scenes,” coach Steve Kerr said via The Athletic. “Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line. And I’m not talking about getting an ejection or getting a technical, I’m talking about a physical act of violence. That’s inexcusable. We have to do everything we can to give him the help and assistance he needs to draw that distinction.”

Chet Holmgren Spoils Andrew Wiggins’ Breakout Game

The shots finally fell for Andrew Wiggins, who scored a season-high 31 points. But Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren spoiled the Wiggins party.

Holmgren’s turnaround 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Wiggins at the end of the regulation forced overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not waste Holmgren’s heroics as he scored 10 of his 40 points in the extra period to complete the Thunder’s 18-point second-half comeback.

“That’s the NBA,” Wiggins said of Holmgren’s incredible overtime-sending shot. “As long as there’s time on the clock, you never know what’s gonna happen. A lot of good players in this league and Chet had a great game.”

CHET HITS A THREE TO SEND IT INTO OT 🤯 35 PTS FOR THE ROOKIE ‼️ Thunder-Warriors | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/wVq4EV5oG0 pic.twitter.com/eRBGpS2DyD — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2023

The 7-foot-2 Holmgren scored a career-high 36 points and added 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who won their season series against the Warriors, 2-1, for the first time since the 2019-20 season when Curry was out for the season.

Stephen A. Smith Puts Klay Thompson on Notice

ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith noted that Thompson blasted Klay Thompson amid his shooting struggles this season.

“I do think we reached the point in time when somebody has to put Klay Thompson on notice,” Smith said. “My brother, you look like you have slipped tremendously. You said, coming into this season, that this would be the most important offseason and the most important preseason of your career.”

Thompson missed all of his three attempts in the overtime as the Warriors lost steam.

"Somebody has to put Klay Thompson on notice. … If Klay Thompson isn't shooting the ball at an elite level, what use is there for him any longer?" —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/QHvpvOZAyC — First Take (@FirstTake) November 16, 2023

The 33-year-old Thompson is averaging 14.0 points on a career-low 40% from the field and 33% from deep.