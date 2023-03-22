Warriors Catch Tough Break Ahead of Crucial Meeting with Mavericks

As the Golden State Warriors‘ road trip comes to a close, they’re faced with one final test as they visit the Dallas Mavericks. The March 22 meeting will be a crucial one, as both teams are separated by just a half game in the Western Conference playoff race.

Dallas will be getting a bit of an edge in Wednesday’s matchup. On top of being the home team, they’ll also be adding star guard Luka Doncic back into their starting lineup.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Doncic would be lacing ’em up for the Mavs for the first time since March 8.

“Luka Doncic is expected to return vs. Warriors tonight after missing the previous five games with a left thigh strain,” MacMahon reported in a tweet.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Disgusted With Spread of Wiggins Rumors

While the Mavericks will be getting their All-Star guard back for Wednesday’s marquee matchup, the Warriors will still be without Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins has been dealing with a personal issue for over a month and hasn’t suited up for the Dubs since their February 13 meeting with the Washington Wizards.

During Wiggins’ extended absence from the team, fans and media members have taken it upon themselves to speculate on why he’s had to miss so much time.

Draymond Green has had enough of the speculation about his Warriors teammate. He ripped into those spreading rumors about the former No. 1 overall pick on a recent episode of his podcast.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said on the March 21 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Green went on to add that what’s been going on with Wiggins is nobody’s business, including himself in that category.

“You hear stuff like that, and you care for like him and her, like and their children. So I care from that perspective. But whether what y’all said is true or not really has no bearing on my life nor does it have any bearing on your life. The fact that people are so bad at evaluating basketball that you start to run with someone’s personal life, trying to decide why they’re not playing basketball,” Green said. “I’m not here whether to say it’s true or false. I don’t know — not my business. But point being, it’s not yours either.”

Speculation on Warriors’ Wiggins Disgusts Draymond Green

The 33-year-old star later explained that speculation about Wiggins’ personal matter is disgusting to him, and it’s made him lose hope in humanity.

“Y’all are so thirsty to know what’s going on in someone’s life that that becomes the thing. You better have some cold hard evidence if you’re going to make that a thing,” Green continued on the podcast. “And, quite frankly, I’ve just seen people talking. I’ve seen no evidence of anything. … That’s insane. That’s nuts. … With no confirmation or nothing. Sometimes people disgust me. We live in a disgusting world. … Like I said, whether it’s true or false, I don’t know if the world will ever know. Quite frankly, I don’t think it matters for the world to know if it is or isn’t. … People’s kids have to live with that. … It’s cringeworthy. … It actually makes me lose more and more hope for humanity.”