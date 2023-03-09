Warriors Dealt Crushing Injury News Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with their fair share of injuries so far this season. Golden State just recently added star guard Stephen Curry back to their lineup, after he was sidelined for a month with a lower left-leg issue.

They got some more injury news ahead of their March 9 matchup against the rival Memphis Grizzlies.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, head coach Steve Kerr relayed the news that Jonathan Kuminga suffered an ankle injury during warmups.

“Steve Kerr told reporters in Memphis that Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight because of a rolled ankle in warmups,” Slater reporter in a tweet. “He was already listed on injury report after tweaking his ankle in OKC.”

Warriors Champion Kevin Durant Given Brutal Injury News

Warmups have been a dangerous place over the last 24 hours in the NBA. Kuminga was the second player to go down with an ankle injury sustained prior to tipoff. The other was none other than former Warriors champion Kevin Durant.

Durant suffered the same fate as Kuminga, prior to the Phoenix Suns‘ March 8 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic, the wait for Durant to return to action, could be a lengthy one.

Moore reported that the Suns fear that the All-Star forward may miss the rest of the regular season, as well as the beginning of the playoffs this spring.

“The Arizona Republic has learned that there is concern within the organization that Durant has a grade 2 sprain, which would keep him out for between four and six weeks,” Moore wrote. “Phoenix’s regular season finale is April 9, meaning it’s possible Durant could miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the start of the playoffs.”

Steph, Klay & Draymond Causing Internal Problems For Warriors

As if the plethora of injuries that the Dubs have had to deal with this year wasn’t enough, there’s now speculation that there may be some internal issues going on within the team’s locker room.

According to Matt Steinmetz of 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru,” Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all causing some tension between themselves and Golden State’s younger players.

“But we’ve gotten to the point where it’s like, Steph, Draymond, and Klay Thompson, like, they’ve become hard to play with,” Steinmetz said. “It’s hard to play with them, because they’re so demanding. And they’re so, I’ll say it, judgmental. And you know what they also have been? They’ve been exclusive this year. That’s what their championship veterans have been. They have been exclusive. They have not included the young players like great leaders would. They put up a line between themselves and the young players, as opposed to acknowledging their young players and trying to help them. Instead, it feels like they are saying, ‘We can’t play with these guys. You want us to play with these guys? You can not win.’”

Despite all the issues that Golden State has had to fight through this year, they still sit alone in fifth place in the Western Conference. Heading into Thursday’s showdown with the Grizzlies, the Dubs sit a half game up on the sixth place Los Angeles Clippers.