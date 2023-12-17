Warriors Star Steph Curry Surprised at Wife Ayesha’s Comment About Monta Ellis

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was pleasantly surprised to see former teammate Monta Ellis on Saturday, December 17, during their 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets that snapped a three-game losing skid.

What made his former backcourt mate’s visit more special was that it happened a day after his wife Ayesha mentioned Ellis in an interview at the 11th annual Christmas with the Currys, hosted by their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

“My wife was answering a question about what it means to show up in Oakland and give back meet the people where they are in any way that you can and her answer surprised me,” Curry told reporters. “She brought up Monta and his wife Juanika because when I was a rookie, they invited us to their foundation event doing a turkey drive and that was like the first time I actually got out into the community in Oakland to kind of see what they were doing and it was kind of the seed that was planted for us.”

“So now, 15 years later we’re kind of doing it our way and it’s kind of cool that we didn’t know he was going to be here the next day she mentioned his name. I get to see him so it was kind of cool to chop it up with him and give him his flowers.”

Monta Ellis’ Influence

Ellis served as a big influence on Curry on and off the court. It was not just Ellis’ charity drive which Curry copied but also his pre-game tunnel shot ritual.

Play

“For sure, he should do it backward. He was showing off,” Curry said of the tunnel trick shot. “I did [copy] it.”

“We did his [trick shot] during shootaround. I tried to do [look away 3-point shot] during the game so I have time to take that much risk but he definitely [did it first]. He was Mississippi Bullet. He was an unbelievable player that meant a lot to the organization so it was dope to see him.”

Play

“Steph was a little brother so I understand [why he coped it],” Ellis said in an interview with NBC Sports Area on Saturday. “It was something that also brought new comfort for me as well as the respect that he has for me. I take in more that and the things that he learned from me over the time so it’s all love.”

Curry and Ellis were teammates from 2009 to 2012 midseason, a pairing that Ellis made it known he did not like from a basketball standpoint.

Steph Curry Gives Monta Ellis His Flowers

The fan-favorite Ellis was the star of the Warriors “We Believe Team” that thrilled the Bay Area before the “Splash Brothers” era. So when the Warriors traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for big man Andrew Bogut, then new owner Joe Lacob became a public enemy in Oakland.

Play

However, Lacob was vindicated when that trade paved the way for the franchise’s golden era.

Catching up with Ellis brought back those emotional memories.

“Obviously, that “We Believe” team and I know when he got traded, there was kind of some rocky reception for Joe [Lacob] and all that and like there’s a lot of emotions but he deserves his flowers for what he meant to the organization,” Curry said.

Ellis returned on Saturday as a beloved figure of the franchise. And Curry gave him his flowers.

“For sure he’s a Warrior legend,” Curry said of Ellis. “He should get a standing ovation and love everywhere he goes in the Bay, whenever he gets to come around because of what he meant to the organization.”