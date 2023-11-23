Steph Curry Reveals What He Said to Scott Foster After Chris Paul’s Ejection

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry admitted he did not appreciate Scott Foster‘s quick decision to eject Chris Paul.

Paul’s ejection late in the first half took a toll on the Golden State Warriors as they fell, 123-115, to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, November 22.

“We obviously needed [Paul] and his leadership with the way he manages the game,” Curry told reporters after the loss. “I don’t like and appreciate [Foster’s decision]. I know there’s history and all that. When both the player and the referee engage in conversation, it has to kind of stay there. I told Scott that after he ejected him.”

Curry had to step in and keep Paul from laying his hands on Foster after the second technical foul.

“There are certain situations when players overstep,” Curry said. “It happens a lot. There are times that you kind of know you have to back off but when both are engaging, I don’t like that. That’s the part that messed with me. When I was watching it, it was two guys talking, speaking their truths. Let’s just play basketball.”

The Suns took advantage of the situation and extended their double-digit lead to 63-47 heading into halftime. With Curry playing his worst game of the season, the Warriors’ bench carried the fight in the second half. Their second unit made a run and came within 118-115 with 19 seconds left. But they lost steam as Devin Booker and Kevin Durant sealed their fate at the line.

Phoenix took a season-high 52 free throws and made 44. Durant hit 15 of 15 at the stripes, while Booker missed only once in his 14 trips to overcome a rough 5-of-15 shooting night.

Chris Paul Explains Scott Foster’s Beef

Paul revealed that his long-running feud with Foster dates back to his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. He added he met with Foster with his father, former Clippers coach Doc Rivers and retired NBA referee Bob Delaney to diffuse the situation.

But it didn’t.

“It’s personal,” Paul said of his long-running feud with Foster which dates back to his Los Angeles Clippers days. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal.”

“The league knows, everybody knows, and it’s been a meeting and all that. It’s a situation with my son and so, yeah. I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that’s that.”

Scott Foster Explains His Side

Foster explained why he ejected Paul in the NBA’s official pool report.

QUESTION: What was Chris Paul upset about that led to the initial discussion? FOSTER: The foul called against him at 23.5. QUESTION: Why was Chris Paul assessed the first technical foul? FOSTER: For unsportsmanlike conduct. QUESTION: How did Chris Paul escalate the situation to be given a second technical foul, leading to his ejection from the game? FOSTER: He continued to complain and received a second unsportsmanlike technical foul.

It all started when Paul committed a foul on Kevin Durant with just 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter. Paul went to Foster and started a lengthy conversation which escalated into a heated argument. A visibly incensed Foster called successive technical fouls on Paul.

The veteran guard left the game with six points, six assists and two rebounds.