Warriors Star Stephen Curry Reacts to Pelicans Fans Getting Starstruck

Stephen Curry put on a show in New Orleans as the Golden State Warriors remain undefeated on the road after a lopsided 130-102 win over the Pelicans Monday night.

Curry logged his second 40-point effort in less than a week. This time, he shot the lights out for a season-high 42 points against the Pelicans to the delight of the 17,286 fans that showed up at Smoothie King Center.

“When the game kind of turns up like that and the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show, I feed off of it because love playing basketball and being in that environment,” Curry said via NBA.com. “But it’s not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

The starstruck Pelicans fans got their money’s worth with Curry rifling in seven 3-pointers from all corners of the court. The NBA’s greatest shooter drew a roar from the crowd after sinking the dagger 3, his seventh of the night, with 4:39 left that gave the Warriors a commanding 120-92 lead.

Even his coach Steve Kerr was awestruck.

“He’s white-hot. It’s amazing watching him,” Kerr said. “I mean, he looks better than ever at 35. But he puts the work in every summer and keeps looking for ways to get better. He’s constantly searching for edges in his training. There’s a reason he’s Steph Curry. It’s just stunning to watch.”

Curry completed his masterclass with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 30 minutes.

Stephen Curry’s Trash Talk With Dillon Brooks

The Curry and Dillon Brooks trash talk ended badly for the Houston Rockets enforcer. Curry put Brooks in his place after he cooked him in the second half of the Warriors’ 106-95 victory over the winless Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

“I’ll show you what I can do… I still remember what you said,” Curry allegedly told Brooks before sinking his fourth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

LEAKED Audio Of Steph Curry Trash Talking Dillon Brooks Before Cooking Him👀: “I’ll show you what I can do… I still remember what you said” pic.twitter.com/5zsqAoZTy6 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) October 30, 2023

Curry hit six 3s against the Rockets on the first night of their back-to-back road games. He was hotter the next night with seven 3s against the Pelicans.

Curry is on a tear to start the season, averaging 33.5 points on the back of a league-leading 24 made 3-pointers on a ridiculous 47% shooting.

Steve Kerr Compares Chris Paul to Andre Iguodala

Paul came off the bench for the second straight time with an all-around game.

He was so effective leading the Warriors’ second unit with 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 25 minutes.

When Paul embraced the Sixth Man role, Kerr was effusive in his praise comparing his situation with Iguodala who went on to become a Finals MVP in their first of four title runs.

“It’s massive,” Kerr said of Paul. “It’s massive the way Chris has embraced everything here in the first month since he’s been with us. As you know, tonight was the first game of his entire career he didn’t start. And when I talked to him this morning about it, he’s just, like, nodded his head and said, ‘Let’s go get them.’ It’s like not even a big deal.”

“So, I think it’s similar to Andre [Iguodala] all those years ago. When a vet, a great player, an All-Star shows that kind of sacrifice, he just sets the tone for the whole team. And so the vibe is great on our team and Chris is one of the main reasons for that,” Kerr continued.