Steph Curry Has Strong Reaction To Breaking Franchise Record

Before a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was 19 points shy of beating Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record for all-time points scored. He was able to pass the record fairly quickly scoring 21 points in the first quarter of the game, 6 of them being in the first two minutes of the game. In his postgame interview, Curry elaborated on what this accomplishment meant to him.

Curry On Becoming Warriors’ All-Time Scorer

It was obvious that Curry went into the game determined to pass Chamberlain on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list. Chamberlain ended his career with the Warriors with 17,783 points with the one franchise. Curry entered the game with 17,764, a very attainable goal. During the first quarter, Curry was firing up shots knowing that Monday night would be the night that he made history.

“I knew once I got close to there, I was kind of zoned in on just trying to get good looks and get it out the way if you will,” Curry said per the Warriors’ SoundCloud.

After the game, Curry appeared to be elated and couldn’t contain his excitement after reaching yet another milestone. In the interview, Curry even admitted that playing for more years than Chamberlain played a major role in him being able to break the record.

I did play extra years here, I guess, but it still means something to be at the top of that list. I’m forever grateful to everyone that has supported me to let me do what I get to do on the court, my family. I don’t plan on slowing down, but this is one to kind of take a second and appreciate.

The bucket in which he surpassed the record was a layup guarded by former teammate Javale Mcgee during the first quarter. Curry reacted with a quick flex of the muscle and a kiss to the sky quickly before running back to defense. “The last layup, I knew exactly what the moment was, so it’s pretty special,” said Curry.

Curry Feels Accomplished

Passing one of the All-Time Greats, Wilt Chamberlain in any type of statistic is a major accomplishment in itself. Chamberlain being a star who still to this day holds numerous NBA records. He even scored 100 points in a single game against the New York Knicks. By Curry surpassing Chamberlain’s scoring record, it demonstrates how a new era of basketball is surely being ushered in.

I understand the game has changed a lot. I understand I’ve had a huge part in that, but it’s not for me to come up here and try to articulate that. It’s just playing basketball and enjoying what I get to do every day, and that’s why I think good things keep happening because I try to embrace what’s next, and who I get to go hoop with every day, and the challenges of each season.

Even after breaking the record, Curry was hot the entire game. He managed to drain 10 three-pointers during the matchup ending the game with 53 points on his special night. Yes, Curry is honored by breaking this record however he is still focused on the Warriors’ future. “You know, God willing, I have plenty of time to go year by year and understand what my career was like but not anytime soon,” said Curry.

The Warriors were able to defeat the Denver Nuggets in a 116-107 win. This win improved the team’s record to 26-28 which still leaves them at 10th place in the Western Conference. With all of the problems that the Warriors experienced this season, it was refreshing to see a historical moment of the team in a standout performance by Curry.

