Going into the 2020-21 NBA season the Golden State Warriors were expected to be one of the better teams and compete for the NBA championship. That is until injuries riddled their season before it began.

After All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles on the day of the 2020 NBA Draft, those expectations began to shift. The Warriors didn’t waste any time and added several veterans in Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore, and Brad Wanamaker.

Yet after 12 games into the season, the team sits at 6-6 and have certainly had their struggles. They’ve been blowout by a few of the better teams in the NBA and have fought hard against some of the premier playoff teams.

Following their recent loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, their star point guard opened up on what he believes is happening so far this year.

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Curry Explains Warriors ‘Need To Do Better’

Previously, I’ve stated that in order for this Warriors team to be competitive Steph Curry will have to average 30 points a game minimum. Even with this, the rest of the team still has to make their open shots and defend on a consistent basis.

After the Warriors were defeated by the Nuggets, the two-time MVP discussed what needs to happen offensively and defensively for the Warriors to do better.

“We’ve had some good days, some bad days,” Curry said during the reporter’s videoconference via ESPN. “Twelve games in we got to understand what we can do better, especially offensively, just getting in a little bit more flow. And then living up to that expectation of what we’re supposed to do defensively, and that’s just consistent energy. Night to night it’s hard with a new group when you’re playing really talented teams … just be real with ourselves and what we need to do better. Not get in our feelings when we don’t play well.”

Curry on ‘Aggressiveness’ That Hurts the Team

For the Warriors to stay as good as they were to begin 2021 it will take a concentrated defensive effort. Before the season even began, their head coach Steve Kerr stated that they would need to return to their ‘Top-10′ defensive form to battle the better teams in the league.

To begin the season the team ranked in the bottom tier of the league defensively. Since the return of Draymond Green, they’ve been able to improve but not enough to make up the difference in teams with more chemistry.

In order to combat this, Curry spoke on how he can help his teammates feel more comfortable on the floor and that this isn’t the time to panic.

“Just keep being aggressive and being smart with the basketball. There’s a couple times tonight, for instance, where you start to rush a little bit. That aggressiveness turns into getting yourself in trouble and a couple untimely turnovers in that situation. I think offensively I got going creating my own shot and then we didn’t get to that next level where I’m moving it, we have good flow, and things kind of got a little stagnant pretty quick in that first quarter.”