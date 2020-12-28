Damion Lee Reacts to Game Winning Shot, Giving Warriors First Win of the Season

It was Damion Lee who came up as the unsuspected hero for the Golden State Warriors, as the guard, in his fourth NBA season, made a game-winning three-pointer Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls.

After giving the Warriors their first win of the season, Damion Lee reacted to his game-winning three-pointer on Twitter.

Damion Lee Reacts to His Game-Winner

After what seems like an eternity with the Warriors’ first two losses being blowouts, the team secured their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season against the Chicago Bulls. Who’s hands were the ball in when the time was expiring? None other than Damion Lee, who delivered the shot with much confidence giving the Warriors their 129-128 win in the final seconds of the game. Following the game, Lee took to Twitter to comment on his triumphant three-pointer.

“God is real,” he tweeted, quoting a tweet from the Warriors’ Twitter account of a video of the remarkable moment. Fans were equally as excited as the guard spamming the comments with praise, believing that the Warriors season that had a rocky start was far from over.

“It just shows how much the coaching staff and my teammates believe in me,” said Lee in a press conference with reporters after the game per the Warriors’ SoundCloud. Apparently, Lee was not the first choice to make the shot. He was third after All-Star Steph Curry, of course, and Andrew Wiggins. He added that he was going to enjoy what he was doing, remembering that winning is the “main thing”.

Lee finished the game with 12 points, all of them being three-pointers.

Giving the Team Hope

Curry also had nothing but praise towards Lee after the game, complimenting him for how well he handled the game-deciding situation. “(He) handled it great,” said Curry on the Warriors’ SoundCloud. “He was ready to shoot. He made a lot of big shots tonight and that was the biggest one to keep us from a 0-3 hole.”

Now thanks to Lee, the Warriors have added a win to their record after a dreadful start to the season. Before last night’s game, the Warriors lost in blowouts against the Brooklyn Nets in their season opener and the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

Curry reminded the league of his presence, managing to drop 36 points. Just this past week Curry was making some noise with a video that the Warriors posted of him making 105 three-pointers in practice consecutively for five minutes. In the Warriors’ win over Chicago, Curry made his 2,500th three-pointer, being the third NBA player to reach this milestone – and the youngest.

