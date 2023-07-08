Warriors Sign ‘Sought After’ Free Agent Big Man to Deal

For the second time since free agency began, the Golden State Warriors have landed their man.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday, July 8, that the franchise signed forward Dario Saric to a short-term contract. Saric split last season between stints with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

“Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market.”

This story will be updated.