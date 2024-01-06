Warriors Emerge as Dark Horse to Trade for NBA Champion: Insider

T

he Golden State Warriors have emerged as a dark horse in the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, according to TNT/Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“There’s a [dark] horse team out there that I’ve been told by rival executives to look out for. Not to say that anything is going down now but the Golden State Warriors,” Haynes said on January 5. “What’s going on over there? There’s some turmoil going on, not just Draymond Green. You know [about] Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody. Right now, the Warriors are trying to figure out what they’re going to do with Moses Moody.”

The Warriors have been dealing with serious team issues from Green’s indefinite suspension to Kuminga and Moody’s frustrations about their lack of consistent roles.

“All is not well, in the Bay area right now. And so, Pascal Siakam I was told could end up being on the Golden State Warriors’ radar. So, [I’m] not saying that’s happening now. But that’s something to keep in mind when you’re talking about dark horse,” Haynes added.

The Warriors have less competition if they decide to pursue the Toronto Raptors’ two-time All-Star forward after Western Conference rival Sacramento Kings pulled out of the race.

“Things can be fluid, but Kings-Raptors talks are now over,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on X, formerly Twitter, a few hours after Haynes’ report.

Indiana and Atlanta are the other two teams linked to Siakam, according to Haynes.

Chris Paul’s Injury

The Warriors lost a potential trade chip in 38-year-old Chris Paul after the veteran guard fractured his left hand during Friday’s 113-109 win over the last-placed Detroit Pistons.

“That’s tough,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters of Paul’s untimely injury. “I feel so bad for Chris. I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe. Maybe it was on the other hand. So I’m holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. I feel terrible for Chris and obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

It will be the fifth hand surgery for the 38-year-old Paul in his NBA career. The timetable for his return is still unknown.

Consolidation Trade for Pascal Siakam

Theoretically, the Warriors can acquire Siakam using Paul’s expiring salary plus Kuminga and Moody in a win-now consolidation trade that will settle Kerr’s rotation dilemma.

Such trade will leave Warriors with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Siakam, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney as their top six with Dario Saric and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis rounding up a solid 9-man rotation for Kerr.

Siakam is averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 52.1% from the field. His size and championship experience will definitely boost the Warriors’ flailing season.

However, a Siakam trade also has its risk. The versatile forward Siakam is in the final season of a four-year, $137 million contract.

Siakam may bolt out in the offseason if things blow up in the Bay area.

Warriors rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has his work cut out for him.