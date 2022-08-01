Steph Curry’s Dad Makes Bold Prediction About His Future With Warriors

Dell Curry doesn’t see son Steph’s peak ending anytime soon.

The 34-year-old Golden State Warriors guard just led his team to a fourth title in the last eight seasons, and his father believes he’s got a lot of good years left in them. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year opened up about son Steph’s drive to win and the idea of playing toward his 40s.

Steph Still Going

After suffering what turned out to be a season-ending broken hand five games into the 2019-20 season, the Warriors guard faced questions about whether he could maintain the same level when he returned. Curry put those worries to rest when he came back, averaging a career-best and league-leading 32.0 points per game the following season.

Curry remained at his peak last season, averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game while leading the Warriors to another title. Dell Curry believes his eldest son can keep playing for a long time to come, even if his scoring might dip.

“Watching him play at 34, he can stay at his level and be this productive on the floor,” Dell Curry said. “He might not score 30 a game, but you’re going to have to guard him. That’s important to have on your team, someone you have to guard. It makes things easier on your teammates.

“He’s hungry to win more.” Dell Curry doesn’t completely dismiss the prospects of Steph playing until age 40 (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/VyXoe5eAwr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 1, 2022

“He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He’s hungry to win more. So, he definitely can play at this level for several years to come.”

Curry Wants to Play for Many More Years

Steph Curry doesn’t see his NBA career ending anytime soon, and has a good role model when it comes to longevity. In an appearance on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast in February 2021, Curry noted that his father was able to keep playing until he was almost 40. The Warriors star said he was able to watch the work his father put in to stay NBA-ready at an age when most careers are long over.

“My pops was always the barometer for me,” Curry said. “He played 16 years until he was 38. I got to see how his body changed over the years, especially those last six — all the work that went into getting ready for a season. I’m about to be 33 next month, feel really, really good — fresh, able to still do everything I want to do on the court.”

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has another role model in mind for Curry — NFL great Tom Brady. Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lacob said he believes Curry can follow Brady’s example and continue playing well into his 40s.

“Well, Tom Brady’s 44 now,” Lacob said. “I tell Steph all the time, ‘Do whatever he does. Whatever he does, you do.’ I told him that. But who knows? The world is changing a lot and maybe I’m just being my usual optimist self. But I feel like Steph can play at a high level, and maybe Klay, too, for longer than most people would have done in the past.”

