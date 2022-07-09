Workout Video Spurs Talk of Reunion Between Warriors & Former All-Star

Ever since word of Kevin Durant’s desire to bolt from Brooklyn dropped during the first 24 hours of NBA free agency, the hoops world has been in a tizzy about a potential reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Sure, the Phoenix Suns are the odds-on favorite to land KD — and the Miami Heat & Toronto Raptors are in on the action, too — but the very possibility of a return has nonetheless captured the imagination of the masses. And during an appearance on KNBR, ESPN’s Marc Spears indicated that the Dubs had even put a call in to the Nets about the former Bay Area fave.

There’s a chance, though, that Durant isn’t the multi-time All-Star that Dub Nation and the hoops blogosphere at large should be focused on with their reunion fantasies.

After all, footage of another ex-Warrior — unrestricted free agent DeMarcus Cousins — working out with Draymond Green has been making the rounds on social media.

Boogie & Dray Hit the Hardwood

On Saturday, Clip Jones/@stillcountincash on Instagram updated their story with a video showing Green and Cousins getting shots up together during a workout. It’s unclear when the footage was taken, but it does appear to be recent.

While old teammates and/or players from different squads honing their craft together during the offseason is hardly a rare occurrence, a number of fans were taken by the very sight of Boogie and Dray sharing the court.

Perhaps it’s because Cousins is also a four-time All-Star who last resembled his best self in Golden State. Or maybe it’s because the Warriors currently have just Kevon Looney and the oft-injured, barely-tested James Wiseman manning the pivot. Whatever the case may be, fans are already commenting about a renewed partnership.

“If we could somehow get boogie that would be fire,” tweeted one fan.

“@boogiecousins get to the dubs!!!!! With you we’ll all get a chip!” implored another commenter.

“Let’s goo I’d love to have him back,” declared a third tweeter. “He a big body.”

Coach Kerr Still Has a Fondness for Boogie

The 31-year-old Cousins split the 2021-22 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, but he was playing important minutes for the latter team during its first-round series against the eventual-champion Warriors in April.

In the wake of that matchup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a point to shout out the baller, who played 30 games with Golden State during the 2018-19 campaign.

“I also want to just mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins,” Kerr said following his club’s series-clinching win, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago and he’s been through hell; torn Achilles, torn ACL. He’s a great guy, he was a great teammate here.”

Cousins averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest with Milwaukee and Denver last season.

