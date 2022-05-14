Grizzlies Wing Blasted for Flagrant Foul on Warriors’ Steph Curry

After a pair of uninspiring efforts in Games 4 and 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series, the Golden State Warriors finally dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies with a 110-96 Game 6 win on Friday.

Klay Thompson was brilliant throughout, scoring a game-high 30 points and nailing eight threes, while Stephen Curry sealed the deal by scoring 11 of his 29 points during the final frame.

However, the Dubs were fortunate that Steph was even available down the stretch after the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks had what some are considering another “code-breaking” moment.

With just over three minutes remaining in the first half, Brooks wrapped Curry around the neck and then delivered a hard shove in the back while the players were chasing down a rebound. The Grizz wing was ultimately called for a level-one flagrant foul for his actions.

He also drew the ire of Thompson, who received a technical foul of his own for coming to Steph’s aid. Warriors players, the game officials and attending fans weren’t the only ones that Brooks heard from in the wake of his cheap shot, though.

Brooks Shredded on Social Media

Play

Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant 1 foul for pushing Steph Curry ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-05-14T03:45:02Z

Unsurprisingly, Warriors fans — and hoops people in general — on social media didn’t take too kindly to Brooks’ treatment of Curry. Even now, several hours after the game reached its conclusion, Memphis’ starting small forward continues to get lit up on the basketball Twittersphere.

“Dillon Brooks isn’t a basketball player. He’s just that guy out there to hurt guys and foul,” tweeted one Warriors fan.

“We’ve reached the Dillon Brooks trying to injure guys stage of the game,” added another commenter.

“Dillon Brooks is literally just a hitman out there. No hoop skill. Just wylin,” a third tweet read.

Then there was this gem from someone who probably isn’t a member of Brooks’ official fan club:

“If Dillon Brooks has a million haters I am one of them. If he has ten haters I am one of them. If he has only one hater, it is me. If Brooks has no haters, that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is for the Brooks, I am against the world.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Brooks Says the Grizz Aren’t Going Away

In the wake of his team’s Game 6 loss, Brooks served up a friendly reminder for the conference finals-bound Warriors. “We’re young, and they’re getting old,” he said, via ESPN. “They know that we are going to come every single year.”

Although he’s of the firm belief that things may have gone differently had star point-man Ja Morant not gone down with a bone bruise during Game 3, Brooks also said that there’s something to be gained from his team falling short in the series.

“This is good motivation, good learning, playing against two of the best shooters in history,” Brooks said. “Going against them was an amazing feeling. It’s big for us, and we’re going to take this throughout the summer and be ready to do it again.”

READ NEXT: