Warriors’ Free Agent Signee Drops Truth Bomb Wiseman & Moody

Three months after the Golden State Warriors captured the chip, the team’s veteran core and its cadre of youngsters both remain fully intact for the title defense in 2022-23. That’s not to say, though, that Golden State is bringing the exact same squad back.

Virtually all of the players who didn’t fit into one of the aforementioned categories flew the coop this summer, leaving the Dubs with multiple holes on the bench. To that end, incoming free agent Donte DiVincenzo will be expected to plug some major gaps.

Right now, though, he’s just trying to find a groove with his new teammates.

“It’s been fun because I’m the new guy. I’m one of the new guys just coming in, trying to get a feel for playing with guys. I’m trying to get that connection and stuff with [James Wiseman], setting screens,” DiVincenzo said after the team’s first practice on Saturday. “Just getting that feel and that chemistry down is important for not only myself but for them as well.”

In finally spending time with his new crew on the floor, he’s come away impressed by both Wiseman and Moses Moody, in particular.

DiVincenzo Blown Away By Moody’s Smarts

Donte DiVincenzo has been working out with Moses Moody and scrimmaging on the same team as James Wiseman. Here is his discussing early impressions of both. pic.twitter.com/wGK8sGa4Un — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2022

Moody may not be a forgotten man where the Warriors’ youth movement is concerned, but with Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole all on the roster, too, he’s definitely not at the front of the hype train. Nevertheless, DiVincenzo has been struck by everything the 20-year-old has going for him.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work with Moses. He’s long, he’s athletic and he’s really, really smart. I think his IQ is really high. We’ve been pushing each other, even in small things like shooting drills and stuff like that — just competing in little things.”

During summer league play, Moody raised eyebrows when he dropped 34 points on the New York Knicks. And, above all, offense is the thing that’s going to get fans excited about a player. For his part, though, DiVincenzo is feeling what Moody can do on the other end.

“I think his versatility of guarding multiple positions is really good. So, he’s been standing out to me for sure.”

DiVincenzo Gets Real on Wiseman

It was observed during his Saturday media availability that DiVincenzo had spent a lot of time on the same team as Wiseman in pick-up. His big takeaway after sharing sides with the former No. 2 pick — he’s a physical specimen.

“I feel like, defensively, with him is big. He’s so big, he’s so athletic, so long.”

Of course, Wiseman is lacking in experience relative to his years of service thanks to a meniscus tear and a gnarly rehab process. So, DiVincenzo is working hard to get the big man in the right mode defensively.

“Just getting him to understand little things on the defensive end and just knowing that if I’m on his backside, I got his back,” DiVincenzo said. “I think, when you’re young, you’re so focused on what your guy is doing. But, when you have the trust behind you that somebody’s gonna take your back and then everybody will rotate, then everything starts to click.”

That said, DiVincenzo has exactly zero doubts about his physical ability.

“From a talent level, from his body — it’s incredible what he can do on the floor.”