Donovan Mitchell Spills Truth on Warriors’ Draymond Green

During his 11-year NBA career, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been best known for his impact on defense. Green took home the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2016-17 season and has been selected to eight All-Defensive teams.

Though Green, who is now 33-years-old and is likely on the decline in terms of his on-court performance, he’s still viewed as one of the top defenders in the league. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell said so during a recent appearance on Theo Pinson’s “Run Your Race” podcast.

Mitchell mentioned Green in his top-five (actually six) players who give him the most trouble.

“No order: Jrue [Holiday], Lu Dort, OG Anunoby, I’m going to put Bam [Adebayo] on that,” Mitchell answered when asked which five defenders give him the most trouble.

Cleveland’s No. 45 had some trouble deciding on the final member of his list, so he wound up picking two players.

“[Draymond Green] and [Marcus] Smart have to tie for fifth,” Mitchell concluded.

Mitchell isn’t the only one who believes that Green is still amongst the league’s toughest defenders. Golden State’s No. 23 was once again named to an All-Defensive team this season, landing on the second-team.

Draymond Green is Essential to Warriors’ Title Chances

Green could’ve played his final game in a Warriors uniform last month, as his squad was sent home by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second-round of the playoffs.

The former Michigan State star’s contract includes a player-option for this summer, allowing him to test free agency if he so pleases.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes that retaining Green, whether it’s via him opting into the final season of his deal or inking a new deal, has to be a top priority for the Dubs this summer.

“Talent-wise, he’s one of one,” Buckley wrote of Green. “Has his impact been magnified by sharing the floor with historically elite shooters in [Stephen] Curry and [Klay] Thompson? No doubt. But this partnership is absolutely mutually beneficial. They’ve feasted on a ton of great looks created by Green’s passing, screening and high-level processing.”

The 33-year-old has been an integral part of Golden State’s four NBA Championships, during his time in the Bay. He’s built an undeniable chemistry with the team’s superstars, Curry and Thompson, while acting as an anchor on the defensive end.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Clowns Celtics Fans After Elimination

Should Green decide to test the free agent market, one team that he likely won’t look to sign with is with the Boston Celtics. Aside from Boston’s cap being tied up with so many returning players, Green isn’t the biggest fan of their fans.

He said so during a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” explaining he was happy to see the fanbase suffer as their team dropped a Game 7 at home, ending their seaosn.

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses and I ain’t hearing none of that because y’all are rude and I’m happy y’all lost,” Green declared on the May 30 episode of his podcast. “Not happy [Jayson Tatum] lost but Boston Celtics fans — especially those of you that are in that arena — I’m happy y’all lost. Because … like stop being who you are … Like, stop being the way y’all are … At some point, you just can’t be that way.”