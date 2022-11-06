Warriors Coach Reveals Target Return Date for Injured Backup

It’s hardly a hot take to say it at this point, but the Golden State Warriors‘ bench has been a key factor in the club’s disappointing start. Some would go so far as to say that it’s been the biggest reason behind a 3-7 record (to go along with an 0-6 road mark).

Even head coach Steve Kerr has conceded that some fine-tuning is required and, to that end, he has promised that we’ll see rotational changes during the Dubs’ Monday home bout with the Sacramento Kings. Still, it’s worth remembering that Golden State hasn’t been playing with a full deck.

Backup guard Donte DiVincenzo — arguably the team’s biggest free agent acquisition — has been out of commission since the last time the Warriors played the Kings. That’s seven straight games that the 25-year-old has missed due to a hamstring injury.

DiVincenzo just achieved an important milestone in his return-to-play process, however. Moreover, Kerr has confirmed that he’s rounding the corner and eyeing his return.

The Latest on DiVincenzo’s Hamstring Injury

Zach Lowe’s level of concern for Warriors | NBA Today Zach Lowe joins NBA Today to discuss his level of concern for the Golden State Warriors after losing to the Orlando Magic and what potential rotation changes could be coming. ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/2yxs3Og ☑️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE… 2022-11-04T19:48:35Z

After Golden State’s Sunday practice, Coach Kerr gave an update on DiVincenzo’s current status, as well as his status for games later this week. And while nothing is set in stone at this point, things are clearly trending in a very positive direction.

“Donte practiced today; didn’t do anything live but he’s looking better,” Kerr revealed before serving up a possible timeline for the veteran’s return. “He won’t play tomorrow but we’re hopeful that he could play Friday against Cleveland. That’ll give him a week of practice.

“So, he’s feeling a lot better.”

Before the hamstring issue took hold, DiVincenzo had made three appearances for the Dubs, averaging 5.0 points, 1.0 assists and 0.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game while posting an effective field goal percentage of 54.5. The Warriors have a 2-1 record in the game he actually played in.

Assuming DiVincenzo is healthy, the Warriors may stand to benefit from his presence on Friday, as Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is currently fourth in the league in scoring at 31.1 PPG. On the other hand…

Did DiVincenzo Cede Minutes While He Was Sidelined?

Most coaches do their best not to allow injuries alone to cost players their minutes/spots in the rotation. But when one compares what DiVincenzo has done this season in a small sample size to two-way floor general Ty Jerome’s output, it’s not difficult to envision Kerr’s hand being forced.

In seven appearances with the Warriors, Jerome has averaged 6.6 points and 2.0 assists in 15.6 minutes per contest. He has also ripped the nets from everywhere on the floor, posting shooting splits of 57/40/100.

Meanwhile, the net swing when comparing DiVincenzo’s minutes to Jerome’s is 13.3 points per 100 possessions in the latter’s favor (although both players have been net negatives for the year).

On Sunday, Kerr had this to say about Jerome’s efforts thus far:

“He’s got good size, excellent shooter, he’s got really good feel. [He] played four years in college, he’s been in the league now for a few years. He’s a really good basketball player. He gets you organized, he doesn’t turn the ball over, plays good position defense without fouling — does all the things that you try to teach, basically…

“He’s been a godsend for us.”