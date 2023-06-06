Ex.-NBA Executive Predicts Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo to ‘Seek Greener Pastures’

Donte DiVincenzo may have played his last game as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The 26-year-old guard’s contract includes a player-option, which allows him to opt out and test free agency this summer.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, the former Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies, penned an article, predicting the fate of each NBA player whose contract includes an option this offseason.

When it came to Golden State’s DiVincenzo, Hollinger projected that he will “seek greener pastures” this year.

“The lesser version of the Bruce Brown story, DiVincenzo rehabbed his free-agent value as a productive sixth man on a playoff team and now is likely to have offers for the midlevel exception or more awaiting him,” Hollinger wrote. “He assuredly will opt out of his below-market deal and seek greener pastures.”

Hollinger raises a good point, Golden State capitalized on DiVincenzo’s lackluster 2021-22 season, where he played in just 42 games combined for the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. They were able to land him on a mid-level exception contract, which nets him just $4.7 million per year.

After an impactful campaign for the Warriors, where he appeared in 72 games, starting in 36 of them, DiVincenzo should be able to garner a larger payday elsewhere this summer. His 9.4 points on 52.5% shooting from the field and a career-high 39.7% from beyond the arc could be enough to convince another team to price the Dubs out of re-signing him.

Jazz Could be a Threat to Pry Donte DiVincenzo from Warriors

DiVincenzo’s future with the Warriors has been a bit cloudy for some time. Early last month, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley analyzed all three of the Dubs’ potential impending free agents (DiVincenzo, Draymond Green, and JaMychal Green), and gave predictions about where they’d be playing ball next season.

Buckley shared a similar view to Hollinger, predicting that DiVincenzo opts out of his contract.

“Well, he proved plenty during his first—and potentially last—season with the Warriors. In fact, he had such a productive run that declining the $4.7 million player option he holds for 2023-24, per Spotrac, feels like a no-brainer… Plenty of teams could use his win-now talents. Too many of them, actually, for the Warriors to afford to bring him back,” he wrote.

He later gave his official prediction of where DiVincenzo would wind up, pointing to the Utah Jazz.

“Prediction: DiVincenzo declines player option and signs with the Utah Jazz.”

Steve Kerr Urges Warriors to Retain Draymond Green

While DiVincenzo certainly played a part in Golden State’s staggered success this season, he isn’t the most important player whose future is cloudy. Draymond Green has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons with the Warriors and has contributed to four NBA titles.

Head coach Steve Kerr discussed Green’s importance with the media, during his exit interview last month. He claimed that Golden State can’t compete for a championship without the 33-year-old.

“Look, if Draymond is not back, we’re not a championship contender,” Kerr said. “We know that. He’s that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back. He’s a competitor. He’s an incredible defensive player.”